Dana White Claims UFC Freedom 250 Could Draw Super Bowl-Level Audience of 120M+ Viewers

When President Donald Trump first floated the idea of hosting a UFC event on the grounds of the White House, few knew what to expect. Now, that vision has become a reality, as UFC Freedom 250 is set to take place on June 14 in the nation’s capital. The historic seven-fight card is stacked with marquee matchups. In the main event, lightweight champion Ilia Topuria will defend his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje. Meanwhile, the co-main event will see former light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira attempt to make history when he faces Ciryl Gane for the interim heavyweight title.

As intriguing as the fights themselves may be, UFC CEO Dana White has repeatedly described Freedom 250 as a one-of-a-kind event. According to reports, the promotion has invested nearly $60 million into staging the card, with little expectation of turning a profit. Instead, White appears focused on the unprecedented attention the event is expected to generate. With the UFC having recently secured a record-breaking $7.7 billion broadcast agreement with Paramount and CBS, all signs point to Freedom 250 attracting a massive audience.

White, however, believes the event could reach an entirely different level. The UFC boss has boldly suggested that the White House spectacle could challenge the viewership numbers typically associated with the Super Bowl, long regarded as the most-watched sporting event in the United States. Speaking with TNT Sports, White emphasized the historic nature of the event and reflected on how far mixed martial arts has come since its early days. He said, “It’s definitely a one-of-one event. And when you think about where we came from, and how this whole sport started, and how it was frowned upon in the United States, to now be headed to the White House is pretty surreal.”

White then pointed to UFC 306 at The Sphere in Las Vegas, which reportedly cost the company around $20 million to produce, as a benchmark for the scale of the upcoming event. According to the UFC CEO, the White House card will eclipse even that spectacle in terms of production value and presentation.

He said, “If we don’t win every production award for the White House fight, they should just stop doing production awards, because you’re full of shit. The main event guys will come from the Oval Office. The walkouts and everything for this fight are incredible and a one-of-one.”

Beyond the production and pageantry, White believes the event has the potential to become the most-watched card in MMA history. He claimed, “For UFC fans all over the world, this is a very unique experience for everybody. We’re expecting Super Bowl-type numbers for this fight.”

Dana White says they’re expecting Super Bowl type numbers for the UFC White House event 👀 (via @ufcontnt) pic.twitter.com/fh5HaXtTYK — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 8, 2026

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That is a lofty benchmark to reach. The Super Bowl is not only the most-watched sporting event in the United States each year, but it also consistently ranks among the most-watched television broadcasts in American history. Recent editions of the championship game have attracted between 110 million and more than 124 million viewers in the United States alone.

The NFL’s dominance extends well beyond the Super Bowl, with league broadcasts routinely accounting for more than 90 percent of the 100 most-watched television programs in the country each year. As a result, matching Super Bowl-level viewership would represent an unprecedented achievement for the UFC and combat sports as a whole. Super Bowl LX in 2026, featuring the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks, drew approximately 125.6 million viewers on NBC.

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Viewership peaked at an astounding 137.8 million during the second quarter, while Bad Bunny’s halftime performance attracted an estimated 128.2 million viewers. The year before, Super Bowl LIX between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles averaged 127.7 million viewers on FOX, making it the most-watched television broadcast in American history at the time.

By comparison, the UFC operates on a vastly different scale when it comes to television audiences. The promotion’s recent UFC 328 event, headlined by Sean Strickland’s middleweight title victory over Khamzat Chimaev, reportedly attracted around 8.4 million viewers. While that figure is impressive by MMA standards, it remains a fraction of the audience routinely generated by the NFL’s biggest games. There are, however, signs that the UFC’s reach continues to expand. According to Morgan Stanley Research, more than 10 million households have watched over 100 million hours of UFC programming since the promotion’s Paramount broadcasting deal began in January 2026.

The current benchmark for the most-watched MMA event in the United States remains the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano card on Netflix in May, which reportedly drew around 9 million domestic viewers. Given those figures, White’s prediction of Super Bowl-type numbers appears highly ambitious. Even doubling or tripling the UFC’s existing audience records would still leave the promotion well short of the NFL’s championship game.

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Nevertheless, Freedom 250 is unlike anything the sport has ever attempted. With a White House setting, a star-studded fight card, and unprecedented mainstream attention, the event could still produce some of the biggest viewership numbers in MMA history. Whether it comes anywhere close to the Super Bowl is another question entirely, but the results will undoubtedly be one of the most closely watched storylines when the historic card takes place on June 14.