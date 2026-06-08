“I’m Gonna Break You” – Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje’s Rivalry Boils Over Before UFC Freedom 250 

In less than a week, the UFC will make history by heading to the White House for the first time in its 33-year existence, hosting the Freedom 250 card to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States. The seven-fight event is stacked from top to bottom, with the main event featuring lightweight champion Ilia Topuria defending his title against interim champion Justin Gaethje.

While the rivalry had remained largely respectful for much of the buildup, tensions have escalated significantly in recent days. Gaethje recently took a personal jab at Topuria’s highly publicized divorce from ex-wife Giorgina Uzcategui. The comments came after Topuria responded to a viral video in which Gaethje’s father broke down the matchup and referred to the Spaniard as being short.

Speaking with Fox Australia, Gaethje did not hold back when asked about Topuria’s trademark habit of presenting a rose to opponents he has defeated. He said, “All that guy is a gimmick. He calls himself the king. He thinks he’s a God. What an annoying little bastard. I couldn’t imagine being in a room with him for 30 minutes, listening to him talk about himself. And I can say this: I would leave him. That’s all I’m saying. I would leave him. No way I would put up with his shit.”

Topuria fired back in the first episode of UFC Freedom 250 Embedded, giving Gaethje a double middle-finger salute and warning him of what awaits inside the Octagon. He said, “Take this, Justin [shows middle finger]. Actually, I thought he was a great guy. But since he crossed the personal line, he’s not going to have my respect; he’s not going to have my team’s respect. All I’m going to need is 2 minutes in the octagon with you, and I’m going to put you to sleep in front of your whole family, your country, in front of everyone.”

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The war of words did not end there. Topuria has now released another statement defending his ex-wife and reiterating that Gaethje had crossed a line by bringing personal matters into the feud. Writing on X, the reigning lightweight champion stressed that, despite their separation, Uzcategui remains the mother of his daughter and deserves respect.

He wrote, “Justin crossed a line. What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our relationship. But respecting someone’s mother should be one of the most basic codes in life. Be better.”

Justin crossed a line. What happened between my ex-wife and me is our business. We may no longer be together, but she is the mother of my daughter. To everyone insulting her or speaking about things they know nothing about: show some respect. You don’t have to respect our… — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) June 8, 2026

Gaethje quickly responded, suggesting that Topuria’s reaction had only reinforced his original point. The interim champion also denied ever bringing Topuria’s ex-wife into the feud, instead accusing the lightweight champion of dragging his father into the conversation. Replying to his post on X, Gaethje wrote, “Proving my point. Insufferable little bitch boy. Never said a thing about your wife. You want to speak words to my father, then act like I crossed some line. We already fighting, buddy.”

The exchange prompted one final warning from Topuria, who doubled down on his belief that Gaethje had gone too far and vowed to make him pay inside the Octagon on June 14. In a lengthy response on X, Topuria wrote, “You should’ve kept your father out of this. He was the one calling me a short guy and saying you’d smash me, all while holding a beer in his hand. Then you started talking about my divorce and telling the world you wouldn’t want to be my roommate.”

He added, “Idiot. First, we’re fighting, not dating. Second, I’m not looking for a roommate. When I put you to sleep, and you’re lying there next to the rose, I’ll look at your father and ask him one simple question: Who’s the short one now? I’m gonna break you, Justin.”

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Topuria enters fight week as a sizable betting favorite, with oddsmakers listing the reigning lightweight champion at nearly 7-to-1 against Gaethje. While many fans believe the American crossed a line by referencing Topuria’s personal life, the UFC has seen several high-profile rivalries fueled by similar levels of animosity. Historic feuds such as Conor McGregor vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, Brock Lesnar vs. Frank Mir, and Cody Garbrandt vs. TJ Dillashaw all featured deeply personal tensions that added extra intrigue to their matchups.

Whether the escalating hostility between Topuria and Gaethje ultimately produces an unforgettable fight remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the rivalry has become far more heated in the final days leading up to their June 14 showdown at the White House.