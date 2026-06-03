Reigning UFC Champion Drops Bombshell, Claims He’s Not Allowed at UFC Freedom 250 

In less than two weeks, the UFC will make history by heading to the White House for the first time in its 33-year existence to host the Freedom 250 card, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. And it is safe to say the seven-fight spectacle is loaded from top to bottom. The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his lightweight title against Justin Gaethje after capturing the belt at UFC 317 last June, with the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend championships at both 145 and 155 pounds.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is chasing history of his own as he looks to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion when he competes for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event against Ciryl Gane. While the star power of Topuria and Pereira already makes Freedom 250 a must-watch event. However, it appears fans won’t be seeing Sean Strickland at the event in any capacity.

In a surprising development, the reigning middleweight champion has claimed that he has been banned by the promotion from attending the June 14 card. According to Strickland, the decision stems from his recent criticism of U.S. President Donald Trump, America’s relationship with Israel, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Strickland revealed the news in the comments section of a UFC promotional video for Alex Pereira vs. Ciryl Gane, suggesting that his outspoken political views were behind the alleged ban. Addressing the situation on Instagram, Strickland wrote, “UFC at the White House with BB [Benjamin Netanyahu] in the audience. Straight slop. To be fair, they did ban me. But when you make fun of the leaders of America, they tend to be a little bit petty. By leaders, I mean Israel.”

Sean Strickland says he’s BANNED from attending the UFC White House event 😬 “I made fun of Israel and Epstein. The only male American champ banned at the White House.” pic.twitter.com/gdF2bFD6Bt — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) June 3, 2026

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For the unversed, Strickland has been highly critical of U.S. involvement in the Iran conflict despite previously supporting Trump’s re-election campaign in 2024. Doubling down on his stance, he added, “The only male American champ banned at the White House because I said Trump is owned by [Benjamin Netanyahu]. That’s not public opinion, it’s fact.”

When a fan asked in the comments why the 185-pound champion had been barred from attending the White House card, Strickland replied, “I made fun of Israel and [Jeffrey] Epstein.”

Strickland later posted a longer video addressing the reported ban and continued his criticism of Trump, Israel, and the war in Iran. He said, “I’m not really surprised. Apparently, I’m not American enough to go to Freedom 250. I still got my ticket, so maybe we’ll just go, I’ll bring the belt, and we’ll just stand outside the gate, and we’ll just let them know what we really think about Trump and Israel.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sean Strickland (@stricklandmma)

While the UFC has not publicly confirmed whether Strickland’s claims are true, it would hardly be surprising if the promotion were cautious about his presence at such a high-profile event. The outspoken middleweight champion has built a reputation for generating headlines with his atomic mouth and controversial statements.

His verbal clashes with rivals such as Dricus Du Plessis and Israel Adesanya, along with his recent comments about women’s MMA ahead of UFC Houston, are well documented. Given that history, it is easy to understand why UFC officials, and potentially White House organizers, may be reluctant to hand Strickland a live microphone or place him in the spotlight during one of the most significant promotional events in company history.

Regardless of whether the reported ban is legitimate, Strickland has made it clear that he has no intention of softening his stance. The reigning 185lbs champion continues to openly criticize Trump, Israel, and the ongoing conflict in Iran, showing little sign of backing away from the rhetoric that has once again thrust him into the center of controversy.