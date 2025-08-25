Khabib Nurmagomedov Backs Arman Tsarukyan to Hand Ilia Topuria His First MMA Defeat

The lightweight title picture remains wide open, with no official word yet on who will get the next shot at Ilia Topuria’s 155-pound crown. For those catching up, Topuria made history at UFC 317 by knocking out Charles Oliveira to become the first undefeated two-division champion in company history. The T-Mobile Arena that night was packed with potential challengers, including Arman Tsarukyan, Paddy Pimblett, and Justin Gaethje.

But it was Pimblett, never one to shy away from the spotlight, who made the loudest statement, storming into the cage after the fight, shoving Topuria, and demanding a future bout. That move didn’t sit well with Tsarukyan, widely viewed as the rightful #1 contender. Recently, Tsarukyan earned backing from none other than Khabib Nurmagomedov, who not only endorsed him as the next challenger but also labeled him the best lightweight in the world.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Arman Tsarukyan Is the Best 155-Pounder in the World

Speaking with MMA journalist Kamil Gadzhiyev, the UFC Hall of Famer shared his thoughts on a potential Topuria vs. Tsarukyan matchup.

“Arman fights too well at range against strikers. He keeps the distance well, works better with his kicks. And now Arman has improved a lot. He has footage that he can study and analyse. If they fought three years ago, maybe he wouldn’t have been as cautious. But now, you can clearly see what dangers Topuria brings,” the 29-0 legend said.

“I believe right now, the best lightweight is [Tsarukyan]… I’d say it’s 80%-20% in Arman’s favor,” Nurmagomedov said. He pointed out that Topuria hasn’t faced anyone with elite wrestling, noting, “We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Charles Oliveira had. It’s practically nonexistent… But a guy who [wrestles], Topuria hasn’t faced that. He’s only fought strikers.”

The Dagestani then pointed towards the size difference between Topuria and Tsarukyan. He added, “His [Arman] wrestling, his pressure, his physicality. It all matters. He’s taller by 10 centimetres, if I’m not mistaken. He’s heavier, and on fight night, he’ll be the bigger man. And of course, wrestling always plays a huge role, especially fights like this.”

Nurmagomedov also acknowledged the UFC’s hesitation to risk their new superstar too soon, but believes the matchup is inevitable. “I know the UFC is cautious. They don’t want to throw him to Topuria too quickly. Right now, Topuria is a bigger star than Arman. But if Arman gets a big win, where can they hide him? They won’t be able to,” he explained.

ALSO READ: Arman Tsarukyan Eyes UFC Return and Reveals Ilia Topuria’s Planned Comeback Timeline

Khabib doesn’t see Ilia Topuria having a chance against Arman Tsarukyan 😳 “I believe right now, the best lightweight is [Tsarukyan]… I’d say it’s 80%-20% in Arman’s favor. We all know the level of wrestling that Holloway and Charles Oliveira had. It’s practically… pic.twitter.com/lay29wEHiN — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) August 25, 2025

Topuria, meanwhile, is riding a generational run, racking up knockout wins over legends like Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. Before UFC 317, he even called out Islam Makhachev for a 155-pound superfight. But Makhachev opted to vacate the lightweight belt and chase his dream of becoming a two-division champion at welterweight.

In addition, he is slated to challenge Jack Della Maddalena next at UFC 322 for the 170lbs gold. For the unversed, even the Dagestani has publicly supported Tsarukyan as the rightful next challenger for the lightweight strap. Coming to the fighters, Tsarukyan is fully determined to prove himself, weighing in as the backup fighter at UFC 317 after missing the championship weight for his title shot at UFC 311.

Despite the gesture, Dana White has remained unconvinced that the Armenian contender has fully earned his shot. Topuria, for his part, has dismissed Tsarukyan as a viable opponent, citing his past weight issues and questioning whether he would even make it to fight night. Pimblett, on the other hand, continues to build momentum, and with a personal rivalry with Topuria dating back to 2022, he’s making a strong case for his own shot at the belt.

Naturally, the Liverpudlian also rejected Tsarukyan’s legitimacy as a contender for the 155lbs strap. With the division heating up, all eyes are now on the UFC to see who will get the next crack at Topuria’s gold. Who do you think will fight the Spaniard when he returns to the Octagon next?