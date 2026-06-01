UFC Freedom 250: UFC Veterans Looking to Get Back to the Top

In less than two weeks, the UFC will make history by heading to the White House for the first time in its 33-year existence to host the Freedom 250 card, celebrating the 250th anniversary of the United States. And it is safe to say the seven-fight spectacle is loaded from top to bottom. The main event will see Ilia Topuria attempt to defend his lightweight title after capturing the belt at UFC 317 last June, with the opportunity to become the first fighter in UFC history to successfully defend championships at both 145 and 155 pounds.

Meanwhile, Alex Pereira is chasing history of his own as he looks to become the promotion’s first-ever three-division champion when he competes for the interim heavyweight title in the co-main event. While the star power of Topuria and Pereira already makes Freedom 250 a must-watch event, two veteran fighters on the card are also stepping into high-stakes moments as they attempt to fight their way back to the top. With the event featuring a who’s who of the MMA world, here are the veterans making the biggest gamble on June 14 on the White House lawn.

1- Derrick Lewis

The story behind Derrick Lewis landing a spot on the UFC Freedom 250 card is almost as fascinating as the fight itself. ‘The Black Beast’ is set to face undefeated heavyweight prospect Josh Hokit in a 265lbs slugfest on June 14, with the matchup becoming the final addition to the historic White House event. The booking has already generated massive buzz across the combat sports community, including prominent Texas medical figures like Dr. Christopher Sakowski, a noted orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine specialist from the Lone Star State.

As a Texan himself, Dr. Sakowski, like many local fans, has closely followed the career of Houston’s favorite heavyweight son and understands the immense physical stakes of this high-profile matchup. For those unfamiliar, Hokit earned the opportunity after delivering a career-defining performance against Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327 in what many fans already consider one of the greatest heavyweight fights in UFC history. The three-round war was a brutal, back-and-forth battle that pushed both men to their absolute limits, instantly elevating Hokit’s profile in the division.

The performance not only earned him widespread respect but also caught the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who was cageside for the event. According to reports, Trump questioned Dana White why Lewis had not been booked for UFC Freedom 250, given his popularity and reputation as one of the most entertaining fighters in the sport. A longtime admirer of ‘The Black Beast,’ Trump’s comments prompted White to make the call immediately, and Lewis accepted the fight without hesitation.

With Lewis now attached to the card, the UFC needed an opponent quickly. Fresh off witnessing Hokit’s unforgettable battle with Blaydes, the bossman gave the undefeated heavyweight a standing ovation before matching him up against Lewis for the June 14 showcase. Still, despite the opportunity falling into his lap, Lewis enters the bout with plenty of questions surrounding him.

The former interim heavyweight title challenger has gone 3-2 in his last five fights, earning knockout victories over Tallison Teixeira, Rodrigo Nascimento, and Marcos Rogério de Lima. However, he has struggled against elite contenders, most notably in his most recent outing against Waldo Cortes Acosta at UFC 324, where Lewis appeared overwhelmed and quit on the ground before the fight was stopped.

Because of their contrasting trajectories, Lewis heads into Freedom 250 as a sizable underdog. Hokit remains a perfect 9-0 in his professional MMA career and is carrying enormous momentum after surviving a grueling war with Blaydes, a fight in which he landed a record-setting 177 significant strikes for a heavyweight bout over three rounds. At just 28 years old, Hokit represents the youth, pace, and durability of the new generation, while the 41-year-old Lewis once again finds himself cast in the familiar role of spoiler against a highly touted prospect.

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Yet writing off Lewis has rarely been a safe bet. Few fighters in UFC history possess his level of fight-ending power. Lewis has recorded 16 knockout victories inside the Octagon, the most knockouts by any fighter in UFC history. Even with a title shot seemingly out of reach, a win on the South Lawn of the White House would do far more than add another highlight to his legendary reel.

Defeating an undefeated and rapidly rising contender like Hokit would instantly erase the disappointment of his January loss and thrust Lewis back into relevance in the heavyweight division. More importantly, doing it on one of the most visible stages in combat sports history would prove that ‘The Black Beast’ still has the power, experience, and veteran instincts needed to derail the next generation’s brightest stars.

2- Justin Gaethje

Justin Gaethje has competed in some of the biggest fights throughout his legendary mixed martial arts career, but on June 14, he will headline what could become the most unique event in UFC history. The reigning interim lightweight champion is set to challenge Ilia Topuria for the undisputed UFC lightweight gold in the main event of UFC Freedom 250 at the White House.

For Gaethje, this marks his third attempt at capturing undisputed UFC gold after falling short against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254 and Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. Although ‘The Highlight’ has won the interim lightweight championship twice and captured the BMF title with his devastating knockout victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 291, the undisputed belt has always remained just out of reach.

Gaethje enters the fight with momentum, having gone 4-1 in his last five outings. He earned this opportunity after dismantling Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 in January 2026, an event that also launched the UFC’s Paramount era. While many doubted the 37-year-old veteran heading into that matchup, the Arizona native overwhelmed Pimblett with his trademark pressure and brutality on the feet, once again proving why he is regarded as one of the fiercest competitors in company history.

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Still, the challenge awaiting him in the form of Topuria may be unlike anything he has faced before. Over his last three fights, the undefeated Spaniard has knocked out Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira in separate title bouts, cementing himself as one of the most dangerous champions in the sport. Topuria enters UFC Freedom 250 with a flawless 17-0 record and an astonishing 90 percent finish rate, which explains why oddsmakers have installed him as a massive betting favorite at around -700, while Gaethje sits as a +500 underdog.

Yet being overlooked is nothing new for Gaethje. He has built his entire career on thriving in chaos and defying expectations. While Topuria possesses youth, elite grappling, and razor-sharp boxing, Gaethje brings durability, relentless violence, and valuable five-round championship experience. The outdoor setting on the White House lawn, combined with the summer heat and humidity in Washington, D.C., could create unpredictable conditions, and unpredictability is where Gaethje has historically done his best work.

A victory on June 14 would not only finally earn Gaethje the undisputed UFC lightweight championship, but it would also stand as one of the greatest late-career resurgences in MMA history. Defeating Topuria on such a historic stage would catapult Gaethje back to the summit of combat sports and further cement his legacy as an all-time great.