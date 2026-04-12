Josh Hokit Books Derrick Lewis Clash at UFC Freedom 250 Following Miami War and Donald Trump’s Request

The build-up around Josh Hokit was anything but flattering. His cringeworthy trash talk and tense face-off with Jiri Prochazka at the UFC 327 media day drew widespread criticism. But when the cage door shut, the undefeated heavyweight flipped the narrative in emphatic fashion. Hokit delivered a performance for the ages, outlasting Curtis Blaydes in what is already being hailed as one of the greatest heavyweight wars in UFC history.

The three-round slugfest was a relentless, back-and-forth battle that pushed both men to their absolute limits and elevated Hokit’s stock overnight. The spectacle didn’t just earn him respect but also opened the door to a massive opportunity. Moments after the fight, Donald Trump, who was cageside, reportedly questioned why Derrick Lewis wasn’t booked for the upcoming UFC Freedom 250 card at the White House.

Known to be a fan of ‘The Black Beast,’ Trump’s remark prompted Dana White to immediately make the call, and Lewis accepted without hesitation. With an opponent now needed, White didn’t waste time. Fresh off witnessing Hokit’s war, he gave the rising 9-0 heavyweight a standing ovation and matched him up against Lewis for the historic June 14 card.

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Inside the Octagon, Hokit earned a hard-fought unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28), though the scorecards barely captured the chaos. Both fighters were exhausted by the end of the first round, yet somehow maintained a blistering pace until the final horn. Hokit set the tone early, nearly stealing the opening frame with a barrage of strikes, and even taunting Blaydes mid-fight.

From there, Hokit’s pressure never relented. Showcasing faster hands and unyielding aggression, he gradually turned Blaydes’ face into a bloodied mess. To his credit, Blaydes refused to go down, digging deep and absorbing punishment, but in doing so, both men etched their names into the record books.

Unofficially, the bout featured the most significant strikes ever thrown in a three-round UFC heavyweight fight. Hokit landed 177, while Blaydes answered with 174, shattering the previous mark set by Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier at UFC 241 in 2018. In the end, Hokit did enough to secure the decision and move to 3-0 in his UFC career, continuing his red-hot start inside the promotion.

Now, he faces a massive step up in competition against Lewis. The former title challenger enters the bout looking to rebound from a knockout loss to Waldo Cortes-Acosta and will be eager to reassert himself when the two collide in June. As for Hokit, he did everything possible to keep the spotlight firmly on himself ahead of the Miami card.

The heavyweight prospect became a major talking point during UFC 327 media day, though not entirely for the right reasons. He was caught on video engaging in a heated verbal exchange with Jiri Prochazka, further fueling his growing reputation for theatrics. That wasn’t all, as Hokit also delivered a series of bizarre, pro-wrestling-style promos that have become his trademark, fully embracing his ‘The Incredible Hok’ persona.

He even attempted to draw in Carlos Ulberg during the media session, but the light heavyweight contender chose not to engage, leaving Hokit’s antics unanswered. Love him or hate him, Hokit is quickly proving he knows how to command attention, both inside the cage and beyond.