Justin Gaethje Sets 2027 as Finish Line for His MMA Career 

At the end of the day, every bringer of violence must eventually rest, and the same may soon apply to Justin Gaethje. The 37-year-old has already carved out a Hall of Fame–worthy MMA career, capturing two interim UFC lightweight titles, claiming the BMF belt at 155 pounds, and previously reigning as a WSOF world champion.

Most recently, Gaethje once again reaffirmed his place among the sport’s elite, delivering a brutal demolition of Paddy Pimblett in the main event of UFC 324. However, with the miles adding up and his legacy firmly intact, the end may be approaching for ‘The Highlight,’ who has once again reiterated that retirement from the sport is drawing closer.

Justin Gaethje Targets High-Stakes Ilia Topuria White House Fight Before Retirement

For the unversed, Gaethje’s longtime coach, Trevor Wittman, had stated that the Arizona native would hang up his gloves if he lost to Paddy Pimblett on the debut Paramount+ card. While Gaethje emphatically avoided that outcome, the veteran has now come forward to offer fans a clearer timeline regarding his MMA future.

In a recent interview with Zach Gelb, ‘The Highlight’ acknowledged that he is firmly in the twilight of his career and has no intention of overstaying his welcome in the fight game.

Speaking candidly about his age and perspective, Gaethje said, “I’m 37 years old now. I’d be a fool to think this is the beginning. There’s no doubt we’re towards the end, but I don’t know. I think by mid next year, 2027, I 100 percent will be done.”

Justin Gaethje hints a win over Ilia Topuria could be the perfect time to walk away 👀😲 “There’s no doubt we are towards the end, but by mid-next year, 2027, I 100% would be done. Ilia Topuria would be a fight where, if I am successful, it would not be a dumb idea not to do it… pic.twitter.com/MJIEiG6oSc — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 6, 2026

Gaethje also hinted that the ending could come on the highest of highs if he manages to clear one final, defining test in the form of Ilia Topuria, who recently announced his return to competition. While discussing the rumored matchup on the proposed White House card on June 14th, Gaethje explained the magnitude of the challenge and the sacrifice required.

“You know, with the amount I’m going to have to sacrifice, the work I’ll have to put in, and the challenge that is Ilia Topuria, on the White House card, I would never state publicly that I’d be done after that,” he said.

He then added, “But that would be a fight where if I accomplish that, if I am successful, then it would not be a dumb idea to not do it again.”

If made official, the bout would represent Gaethje’s third attempt at capturing undisputed UFC gold, with the former interim champion hopeful of headlining the White House card against the Spaniard.

One of the most consistently entertaining fighters in MMA history, Gaethje previously claimed the interim lightweight title with a dominant victory over Tony Ferguson in 2020, before falling short in a unification bout against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254.

He later came up short again in his title bid against Charles Oliveira at UFC 274. With more than 30 professional fights on his resume, Gaethje had already expressed similar retirement intentions ahead of UFC 324, reiterating his desire to step away by 2027 to begin a new chapter centered around family.

Gaethje has credited his parents for shaping his outlook on life, praising their unconditional love and support. Having devoted himself entirely to MMA since leaving high school in 2007, the interim champion has openly stated that he delayed starting a family to fully commit to the sport, something he hopes to change once his fighting career finally comes to an end.