Dana White Confirms Limited Involvement in UFC Day-to-Day Operations During Antitrust Lawsuit Testimony 

With his attention increasingly split between ventures outside the UFC, such as Zuffa Boxing and Power Slap, fans have begun accusing Dana White of growing apathetic toward the promotion he once fought tooth and nail to build. From underwhelming fight announcements and a perceived lack of urgency during press conferences to questionable booking decisions for recent events like UFC 325, frustration has been mounting.

Still, White has remained firm and largely unapologetic in his stance. Now, fans finally have a clearer explanation. On February 4, White testified as part of the UFC’s ongoing antitrust lawsuit, revealing that his involvement in the promotion’s day-to-day operations has significantly diminished. According to White, much of that responsibility now falls under the control of Hunter Campbell.

Dana White Testimony Reveals Hunter Campbell’s Expanded Control Over UFC Operations

For the unversed, Dana White spent more than two hours under oath in the Nevada Federal District Court, answering questions as part of an ongoing antitrust lawsuit against the UFC.

His testimony followed an order from Judge Richard F. Boulware calling for a hearing on February 4–5 in the Cirkunov v. Zuffa class action lawsuit, aimed at determining whether communications with the plaintiffs that the UFC was legally required to preserve were improperly destroyed.

According to court filings, both White and UFC Vice President of Athlete Compliance and Regulatory Affairs Tracy Long failed to do so. Much of White’s testimony centered on large gaps in text messages and other communications across multiple phones he had used over the years.

White testified for roughly two-and-a-half hours, portraying himself as a simple man who would still be using a flip phone if the courts had not forced him to switch to smartphones. He even admitted he is not particularly tech-savvy and claimed he only transitioned to smartphones after UFC lawyers informed him it was necessary to preserve data for the lawsuits.

ALSO READ: Ilia Topuria Settles Divorce With Ex-Wife Giorgina Uzcategui, Shifts Focus to UFC White House Event

White said he had always used flip phones in the past and intended to return to one once the cases were resolved. During his testimony, White also stated that he does not set up his own phones, did not know why his Instagram messages were set to auto-delete, and claimed that one of the phones central to the spoliation hearing was likely stolen by a relative of Ari Emanuel, whom they had hired to run daily errands.

However, the most significant revelation came when White admitted that he is no longer involved in the UFC’s day-to-day operations, responsibilities that have largely been handed over to Hunter Campbell and other senior executives. Campbell, who joined the promotion as legal counsel, was promoted to Chief Business Officer in 2019.

Campbell’s importance to the UFC’s daily operations was already evident to viewers of the 2024 documentary series Fight Inc: Inside the UFC. While many have long viewed Campbell as White’s eventual successor, his testimony suggests that transition has effectively already taken place, atleast when it comes to matchmaking and fighter negotiations.

🚨 Dana White testified in the UFC antitrust lawsuit that he is no longer directly involved in UFC matchmaking or fighter contract negotiations He said that since Hunter Campbell was hired, Campbell, Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard now handle most fighter negotiations and… pic.twitter.com/ETAm2GGOPP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 5, 2026

White contrasted his current role with his responsibilities under the promotion’s former ownership, led by his childhood friend Lorenzo Fertitta. Before Endeavor’s $4.4 billion purchase of the UFC in 2016, White said he was involved in nearly every aspect of the business. That changed after Campbell’s arrival.

While discussing UFC contracts, including arbitration clauses, White explained that Campbell has largely taken over fighter negotiations and matchmaking duties alongside Sean Shelby and Mick Maynard. White testified that although he still conducts some business via text messages, he no longer involves himself in fighter contracts.

Even when fighters reach out to him directly, he now redirects them to the matchmakers. “You won’t find one manager on this planet who will tell you I’ve negotiated a deal in I don’t know how long,” White declared.

“I did this for over twenty years, and I don’t want to do it anymore,” White said of fighter negotiations. “Very shortly after 2017, I stopped.”

As for matchmaking, White was even more direct. “Since Hunter Campbell came in, I don’t really do that anymore,” White added. While the UFC CEO acknowledged that he occasionally gets involved during the final stages of matchmaking, he emphasized that the heavy lifting is handled by Campbell, Shelby, and Maynard.

White also testified that he could not remember the last time he communicated with other UFC executives regarding fighter pay, reinforcing the extent of his reduced involvement in negotiations. With both White and Long’s testimonies now complete, the spoliation hearing continues with Campbell being called in next for the same.