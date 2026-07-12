MMA World Goes Wild as Paddy Pimblett Scores 52-Second D’Arce Choke Victory at UFC 329

While the UFC 329 main event ended in infamy, the co-main event more than delivered as Paddy Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint Denis in just 52 seconds to score the biggest win of his career. It was Pimblett’s first appearance since suffering the first loss of his UFC career against Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324 in January, and he wasted no time reminding fans and critics that he belongs in the championship conversation.

The defeat to Gaethje snapped his nine-fight UFC winning streak, but that result has aged well after “The Highlight” went on to capture the undisputed lightweight title against Ilia Topuria at the White House.

Heading into the contest, the Liverpudlian confidently predicted he would capitalize on Saint Denis’ aggressive grappling style and secure a submission. That’s exactly how the fight unfolded. Saint Denis shot for an early takedown, only to be caught in a tight choke almost immediately. Pimblett made a quick adjustment by sitting back with the hold fully locked in, tightening the squeeze as the Frenchman desperately searched for an escape.

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Instead of finding daylight, Saint Denis faded unconscious as the Englishman locked in a tight D’Arce choke, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in after just 52 seconds. The Englishman was quick to remind everyone in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he believes he’s next in line for UFC gold.

He said, “Sub of the year, bitches. I knew he was out [unconscious], you know what I mean? They had to check him. I told everyone all week: he’s gonna shoot in, I’m gonna grab him, and I’m gonna choke him out. He was face down on the canvas.”

He also set his sights on the lightweight elite and the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. He added, “I’m like a spider, mate. When I get a hold of you, you don’t get out – simple as that. I’ll beat Ilia (Topuria) up, I’ll rematch Justin (Gaethje), I’ll fight Conor (McGregor) or Max (Holloway) next. I don’t give a fuck. Give me anyone, and I’ll punch their head in.”

The performance was so dominant that the MMA world wasted no time flooding social media with reactions to Pimblett’s statement-making victory.

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Another level of Peruvian necktie @PaddyTheBaddy 👏🏼👏🏼 — glover teixeira (@gloverteixeira) July 12, 2026

Wow told you paddy had better grappling — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) July 12, 2026

Ilia vs Paddy next? Easiest matchmaking ever right? — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) July 12, 2026

Mike Tyson, Tucker Carlson, Vince Vaughn, Mel Gibson and Theo Von getting into Paddy Pimblett’s opening.pic.twitter.com/J7UwKuy71r — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 12, 2026

Paddy and Conor put all ur money and get rich — Paulo Costa (@BorrachinhaMMA) July 12, 2026

Nasty sub by Paddy! — Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) July 12, 2026

What an easy win for @PaddyTheBaddy congrats!! #UFC329 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) July 12, 2026

Paddy put that boy to sleep ! #UFC329 !!! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) July 12, 2026

Wow What a sub, paddy did great — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) July 12, 2026

Quick sick submission paddy is the real deal #ufc329 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) July 12, 2026