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MMA World Goes Wild as Paddy Pimblett Scores 52-Second D’Arce Choke Victory at UFC 329

Paddy Pimblett made a statement at UFC 329 as the Liverpudlian bounced back from first Octagon defeat to stop Benoit Saint Denis in 52 seconds.

Kshitiz Kumar Singh
Kshitiz Kumar Singh
5 Min Read
Jul 11, 2026; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Paddy Pimblett (blue gloves) celebrates after defeating Benoit Saint Denis (red gloves) in a lightweight bout during UFC 329 at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
by Kshitiz Kumar Singh

While the UFC 329 main event ended in infamy, the co-main event more than delivered as Paddy Pimblett submitted Benoit Saint Denis in just 52 seconds to score the biggest win of his career. It was Pimblett’s first appearance since suffering the first loss of his UFC career against Justin Gaethje in their interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324 in January, and he wasted no time reminding fans and critics that he belongs in the championship conversation. 

The defeat to Gaethje snapped his nine-fight UFC winning streak, but that result has aged well after “The Highlight” went on to capture the undisputed lightweight title against Ilia Topuria at the White House. 

Heading into the contest, the Liverpudlian confidently predicted he would capitalize on Saint Denis’ aggressive grappling style and secure a submission. That’s exactly how the fight unfolded. Saint Denis shot for an early takedown, only to be caught in a tight choke almost immediately. Pimblett made a quick adjustment by sitting back with the hold fully locked in, tightening the squeeze as the Frenchman desperately searched for an escape. 

 

 

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Instead of finding daylight, Saint Denis faded unconscious as the Englishman locked in a tight D’Arce choke, forcing referee Marc Goddard to step in after just 52 seconds. The Englishman was quick to remind everyone in his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan that he believes he’s next in line for UFC gold. 

He said, “Sub of the year, bitches. I knew he was out [unconscious], you know what I mean? They had to check him. I told everyone all week: he’s gonna shoot in, I’m gonna grab him, and I’m gonna choke him out. He was face down on the canvas.”

He also set his sights on the lightweight elite and the winner of Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway. He added, “I’m like a spider, mate. When I get a hold of you, you don’t get out – simple as that. I’ll beat Ilia (Topuria) up, I’ll rematch Justin (Gaethje), I’ll fight Conor (McGregor) or Max (Holloway) next. I don’t give a fuck. Give me anyone, and I’ll punch their head in.”

The performance was so dominant that the MMA world wasted no time flooding social media with reactions to Pimblett’s statement-making victory.

 

 

 

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ByKshitiz Kumar Singh
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Kshitiz Kumar Singh is a UFC Writer at NY Fights with over three years of experience in sports journalism and content creation. Known for his sharp storytelling and passion for combat sports, he has written in-depth features on stars like Brock Lesnar, Randy Couture, and Ilia Topuria. Before joining NY Fights, Kshitiz worked as a UFC Editor at EssentiallySports while currently serving as a WWE Editor at FirstSportz. His admiration for legends like Georges St-Pierre continues to inspire his detailed and engaging MMA coverage. Whether he’s covering the Octagon or the squared circle, Kshitiz is committed to delivering accurate, high-quality content. Outside the world of sports, he’s a dedicated cinephile, often found practicing monologues from his favorite Al Pacino films, combining his love for cinema with storytelling.

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