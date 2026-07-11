10 Fighters Who Took the Longest Path to Winning UFC Gold

Justin Gaethje finally capturing undisputed lightweight gold on the White House lawn at UFC Freedom 250 reminds us that the ultimate grind pays off. By weaponizing patience to become the oldest 155-pound champ ever, “The Highlight” joined an elite list of ten legendary late-bloomers who took the scenic route to UFC gold. Think Robbie Lawler, who survived a staggering 4,592 days between his UFC debut and winning the welterweight strap.

Then there’s Michael Bisping, Charles Oliveira, and Glover Teixeira, who all logged well over twenty promotional walks before hoisting a belt. Hard-nosed veterans like Jan Blachowicz, Fabricio Werdum, Rafael dos Anjos, Leon Edwards, Aljamain Sterling, and Stipe Miocic similarly endured years of setbacks, doubts, and political hurdles before their crowning moments. So, here is a list of 10 fighters who took the longest but reached the UFC’s ultimate summit at last.

1. Robbie Lawler: 4,592 Days (12 Years, 6 Months, 26 Days)

Robbie Lawler’s timeline is the ultimate story of career longevity and reinvention. For the unversed, Lawler made his promotional debut as a raw, explosive 20-year-old at UFC 37 on May 10, 2002. He went 4-3 in his initial run before exiting the promotion in 2004, spending nearly a decade competing in PRIDE, EliteXC, and Strikeforce.

ALSO READ: 6 UFC Stars Who Returned After Massive Layoffs as Conor McGregor Ends 1,827-Day Absence at UFC 329

When the UFC absorbed Strikeforce, Lawler returned in 2013 as a completely reformed, methodically violent technician. He went on a legendary second tear through the welterweight division, culminating in a razor-thin split decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 181 to finally capture the belt on December 6, 2014. From his first step inside the Octagon to the night he finally wrapped the undisputed gold around his waist, an unparalleled 4,592 days had elapsed.

2- Charles Oliveira: 3,940 Days (10 Years, 9 Months, 14 Days)

No fighter in modern MMA history exemplifies the marathon-over-sprint mindset quite like Charles Oliveira. When a 20-year-old Oliveira submitted Darren Elkins in just 41 seconds during his UFC debut on August 1, 2010, he was heralded as a dynamic but fragile prospect. Over the next decade, his career became a rollercoaster of spectacular submission victories plagued by high-profile losses, weight-cutting issues at featherweight, and questions surrounding his mental fortitude in deep water.

Oliveira eventually returned to lightweight, where everything finally clicked. He put together an astonishing eight-fight win streak to earn a vacant title shot at UFC 262 on May 15, 2021. Facing Michael Chandler, Oliveira survived an absolute shellacking in the first round only to rally and score a dramatic TKO just 19 seconds into the second frame. It took the Brazilian nearly 11 years and a promotional-record 28 UFC fights to finally capture the undisputed crown, rewriting his legacy from an enigmatic underachiever to an all-time great.

3- Raquel Pennington: 3,703 Days (10 Years, 1 Month, 21 Days)

Appropriately nicknamed “Rocky,” Raquel Pennington’s path to the bantamweight championship was a masterclass in quiet, unyielding endurance. Making her official Octagon debut on November 30, 2013, at The Ultimate Fighter 18 Finale with a win over Roxanne Modafferi, Pennington became a permanent fixture of a highly competitive division.

Her journey was far from easy, defined by split-decision heartbreaks, severe injuries, and a failed title bid against Amanda Nunes in 2018 that sent her back down the ladder. Instead of fading into gatekeeper status, Pennington re-engineered her game and put together an incredible five-fight win streak in her mid-30s.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fourounce (@fourouncemma)

Her moment finally came on January 20, 2024, at UFC 297, where she completely outlasted Mayra Bueno Silva over five grueling rounds to claim the vacant undisputed women’s bantamweight title. Reaching the pinnacle required more than a decade of active roster service, cementing her as one of the most resilient fighters of her generation.

4- Michael Bisping: 3,633 Days (9 Years, 11 Months, 11 Days)

For nearly a decade, Michael Bisping was the ultimate gatekeeper to the elite tier of the middleweight division. Entering the promotion on June 24, 2006, by winning The Ultimate Fighter 3, Bisping became the poster boy for UK MMA. However, every time he neared a title shot, he fell just short in high-stakes title eliminators against the likes of Dan Henderson, Chael Sonnen, and Vitor Belfort.

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Crowns Himself UFC’s Greatest Ever, Ranks Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev in His Top 10

By 2016, with a detached retina and a career winding down, it seemed Bisping’s window had closed permanently. Then fate intervened. When Chris Weidman pulled out of his UFC 199 rematch against Luke Rockhold on just 17 days’ notice, Bisping stepped in. On June 4, 2016, just weeks shy of his 10th anniversary in the company, Bisping shocked the world by knocking out Rockhold in the first round to finally win the middleweight title. It remains one of the most romanticized, against-all-odds triumphs in combat sports history.

5- Sean Strickland: 3,465 Days (9 Years, 5 Months, 26 Days)

Sean Strickland’s path to UFC gold is one of the most unconventional and gritty stories in the sport. Making his promotional debut at UFC 171 on March 15, 2014, with a submission win over Bubba McDaniel, Strickland alternated between welterweight and middleweight. Just as he was gaining traction, a devastating 2018 motorcycle accident sidelined him for two years and threatened to end his career entirely.

Strickland returned in 2020 with a renewed focus at 185lbs, building a reputation as a volume-striking, defensively sound pressure fighter who was always willing to step up on short notice. His ultimate opportunity arrived at UFC 293 on September 10, 2023. Stepping in as a massive -600 betting underdog against dominant champion Israel Adesanya, Strickland put on a technical masterclass, even dropping Adesanya in the first round to secure a unanimous decision victory. Nearly nine and a half years after his debut, “Tarzan” had finally claimed the world title.

6- Glover Teixeira: 3,443 Days (9 Years, 5 Months, 4 Days)

Glover Teixeira’s road to the UFC was delayed for years by visa issues, meaning he was already a seasoned 32-year-old veteran when he finally debuted at UFC 146 on May 26, 2012. He quickly racked up wins and earned a title shot against Jon Jones in 2014 at UFC 172, but was thoroughly outclassed over five rounds. Most analysts assumed that was Teixeira’s one and only shot at gold.

As the years rolled on, brutal knockout losses to Anthony Johnson and Alexander Gustafsson seemingly relegated him to gatekeeper status. Yet, Teixeira refused to go away. Embracing an old-school grappling approach, he mounted a stunning five-fight win streak in his late 30s and early 40s. On October 30, 2021, at UFC 267, a 42-year-old Teixeira submitted Jan Blachowicz to become the oldest first-time champion in UFC history, proving that chronological age is secondary to an unyielding spirit.

7- Justin Gaethje: 3,264 Days (8 Years, 11 Months, 7 Days)

Known universally as “The Highlight,” Justin Gaethje entered the UFC on July 7, 2017, already boasting a reputation as the most violent and entertaining fighter on the planet. His debut against Michael Johnson was an instant classic, but back-to-back knockout losses to Eddie Alvarez and Dustin Poirier forced Gaethje to refine his chaotic approach under coach Trevor Wittman. While Gaethje secured an interim belt in 2020 by stopping Tony Ferguson, undisputed gold eluded him in heartbreaking submission losses to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Charles Oliveira at UFC 254 and UFC 274, respectively.

He kept rebuilding, capturing the ceremonial BMF belt against Dustin Poirier at UFC 291 and remaining at the absolute top of the division. The ultimate coronation finally arrived on June 14, 2026, at UFC Freedom 250 on the White House South Lawn. Facing the undefeated Ilia Topuria, a 37-year-old Gaethje weathered an early storm to force a fourth-round corner stoppage, capturing the undisputed lightweight title just weeks shy of his nine-year UFC anniversary.

8- Leon Edwards: 3,178 Days (8 Years, 8 Months, 12 Days)

Leon Edwards lived up to his moniker by enduring a path defined by bureaucratic frustration and sheer bad luck. Making his debut at UFC Fight Night 56 on November 8, 2014, Edwards suffered a split-decision loss to Claudio Silva. After finding his footing, he embarked on a spectacular run, but a 2015 decision loss to Kamaru Usman sent him back to the drawing board. From 2016 onward, Edwards went on an unbeaten tear, but a mixture of global pandemic travel restrictions, multiple opponent pull-outs, and a general lack of promotional push kept him on the sidelines while others leapfrogged him in the rankings.

Finally, on August 20, 2022, at UFC 278, Edwards got his rematch against Usman. Down on the scorecards and minutes away from another heartbreaking disappointment, Edwards landed a flawless, picture-perfect head kick in the fifth round to knock out the pound-for-pound king, capping off an agonizing eight-and-a-half-year trek.

9- Fabricio Werdum: 2,974 Days (8 Years, 1 Month, 23 Days)

Similar to Robbie Lawler, Fabricio Werdum had a fractured relationship with the UFC that required two distinct stints to yield championship material. “Vai Cavalo” initially debuted at UFC 70 on April 21, 2007. After a modest 2-2 run, he was unceremoniously released following a stunning knockout loss to a debuting Junior dos Santos in 2008.

ALSO READ: Kamaru Usman Says Islam Makhachev Title Shot Was His First Choice Before Agreeing to Fight Dricus Du Plessis

Werdum went out to Strikeforce, famously handed Fedor Emelianenko his first true defeat, and re-signed with the UFC in 2012 as a radically upgraded striker under the tutelage of Rafael Cordeiro. Werdum rattled off five consecutive wins to capture an interim belt before cementing his legacy on June 13, 2015, at UFC 188, where he submitted Cain Velasquez to become the undisputed heavyweight champion, completing a total chronological journey of over eight years from his first promotional appearance.

10- Jan Blachowicz: 2,562 Days (7 Years, 5 Days)

Jan Blachowicz is the author of the legendary “Legendary Polish Power.” When he arrived in the UFC on October 4, 2014, with a TKO win over Ilir Latifi, big things were expected. Instead, Błachowicz hit a disastrous slump, losing four of his next five fights. He was openly on the chopping block, one loss away from being cut from the promotion entirely.

The Poland native completely overhauled his training and mental approach, sparking a remarkable resurgence. He began knocking out elite contenders, culminating in a vacant light heavyweight title opportunity against Dominick Reyes at UFC 253 on September 27, 2020. Blachowicz dismantled Reyes to claim the light heavyweight belt just over seven years after his debut, completing a spectacular career turnaround from promotional afterthought to world champion.