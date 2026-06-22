Justin Gaethje Demands UFC Equity While Rejecting Immediate Rematch With Ilia Topuria 

After Justin Gaethje shocked the world by stopping Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250 to become the undisputed lightweight champion, the American left fans uncertain about what would come next. In the immediate aftermath of the victory, Gaethje admitted that retirement had been on his mind, but he also revealed that he had promised his mother he would not make any emotional decisions regarding his future. And given the journey it took for Gaethje to finally capture undisputed UFC gold, including two interim lightweight titles and a BMF championship over a nine-year span, many believed the White House event could mark the final chapter of his legendary career.

However, ‘The Highlight’ has now made it clear that he is not ready to walk away from MMA just yet. A week removed from the biggest win of his career, Gaethje appears to have settled on his next step. Speaking on JRE MMA Show #181, the newly crowned lightweight king said, “Right now, I’m planning on (continuing fighting). There’s not something natural in me that feels like it’s over. So that’s all I can say.”

That said, it is increasingly clear that Gaethje will not compete again in 2026 after already enduring two grueling battles this year against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324 and Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Further evidence came when California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster released the official medical suspensions from the White House card after serving as one of the event regulators on behalf of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports.

Despite emerging victorious, Gaethje did not leave the fight unscathed. The champion absorbed significant body damage throughout the contest and was also reportedly dealing with a knee injury. He was handed a 180-day suspension unless he receives medical clearance for a potential right wrist injury and undergoes an MRI on his left knee to assess the extent of the damage sustained during the fight. Regardless of those evaluations, he must also serve a mandatory 45-day suspension due to the violent nature of the championship bout.

While questions remain about when Gaethje will return, there is even greater curiosity regarding who he will face next. One thing the champion made crystal clear is that he has no interest in granting Topuria an immediate rematch. Discussing the possibility, Gaethje explained, “No. He doesn’t get a rematch. He can try, but he doesn’t get one. He quit on the stool. He quit twice. I stopped him twice. What else do I have to fucking do? His next challenge can’t be me. He needs to fight Paddy (Pimblett) or someone like that.”

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Gaethje also suggested that the psychological impact of the loss could make it extremely difficult for Topuria to reclaim his place at the top of the division, even if he possesses the skills to become champion again. He added, “The odds are fucking great against that right now. I hope he does [bounce back], and I know he has the skill to be a champion again. However, the same thing with Tony Ferguson, I didn’t break Tony Ferguson’s confidence. I changed the perception of his opponents of him, and that is a huge factor when you go in there.”

Gaethje pointed to Tony Ferguson as an example, noting how opponents once feared facing the former interim 155lbs champion during his legendary 12-fight winning streak. According to Gaethje, a similar aura surrounded Topuria after consecutive knockout victories over Alexander Volkanovski, Max Holloway, and Charles Oliveira. However, he believes that perception has now changed dramatically following their clash at UFC Freedom 250, and that opponents will no longer view the Spaniard as an unbeatable force inside the Octagon.

Gaethje doubled down on his stance that Topuria does not deserve an immediate rematch, insisting that the former champion mentally checked out before the fight was officially stopped. He added, “He wanted out. You know for a fact, you do not ever, as a fighter, say I cannot see. It’s over. And he was counting on that. He had already stated it, he didn’t need to say it again, I don’t think he thought they were going to send him back out there. I stopped him twice. I stopped him twice that night. There’s no doubt about it.”

Where Gaethje goes from here remains one of the biggest questions in the lightweight division. The champion has acknowledged that Arman Tsarukyan is a deserving contender, while analysts have also floated potential matchups against BMF champion Charles Oliveira or even the winner of the UFC 329 main event between Conor McGregor and Max Holloway on July 11, two fighters with whom Gaethje already shares significant history.

Regardless of who ultimately receives the first shot at his title, Gaethje appears to have another matter he wants to settle before returning to the Octagon. The American believes that after compiling one of the most entertaining resumes in UFC history, he has earned greater compensation for his contributions to the sport. With 17 performance bonuses, a record number of Fight of the Night awards, and a UFC run stacked with only ranked contenders, former champions, and title fights, Gaethje feels his body of work speaks for itself.

Explaining his position, he said, “I’m in a place where I deserve to be compensated for what I have done. Not for what I’m going to do … UFC 300, UFC 324, and now this. Those are the biggest stages that the UFC needed somebody to do something phenomenal. And they picked me every single time, and I delivered. I wasn’t the main event of UFC 300, but co-main event, still stole the show even though I lost. And so I think I need to be compensated for what I’ve done. That’s where I’m at. I’m talking about the UFC should make a company and give me equity in that company so I can build passive income like that.”

🤔Justin Gaethje wants UFC to create a company and give him equity in that company “I’m in a place where I feel like I deserve to be compensated for what I have done. The UFC should create a company and give me equity in that company so I can build passive income.”@joerogan pic.twitter.com/02q9FtTSMq — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 22, 2026

Gaethje expanded on those comments during his conversation with Rogan, suggesting that he believes he deserves not only larger purses going forward but also some form of equity in the company. Notably, the only other fighter to publicly pursue UFC equity was Conor McGregor at the peak of his popularity and success. At the time, the promotion rejected the idea outright. Whether the UFC will be willing to make a different arrangement for Gaethje remains to be seen, but it is clear that the newly crowned lightweight champion wants his accomplishments recognized when discussions about his future take place.