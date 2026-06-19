When Can Ilia Topuria and Justin Gaethje Return? UFC Freedom 250 Medical Suspension List Released 

UFC Freedom 250 lived up to the immense hype, with fans witnessing a finish in every fight on the seven-bout card. However, the action-packed event came at a high cost, as several fighters left the cage with serious injuries. That was especially true in the main event, where Ilia Topuria endured a brutal beating at the hands of Justin Gaethje. The former champion reportedly suffered a double orbital bone fracture along with multiple facial cuts during the contest.

Yet the newly crowned lightweight king did not escape unscathed either, absorbing tremendous punishment to the body while also reportedly dealing with a knee injury. The extent of the damage across the card was reflected in the medical suspensions handed out afterward, offering fans a glimpse into when many of the competitors could potentially return to action.

California State Athletic Commission executive director Andy Foster shared the official medical suspensions from the UFC White House card after serving as one of the event regulators on behalf of the Association of Boxing Commissions and Combative Sports. As expected, both Topuria and Gaethje received 180-day suspensions following their memorable war.

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Topuria’s suspension can be reduced if he is cleared by an oral and maxillofacial surgeon. However, he was also issued a mandatory 60-day suspension with no exceptions. Despite emerging victorious, Gaethje received the same 180-day suspension unless he is cleared by a physician regarding a potential right wrist injury and undergoes a left knee MRI to assess damage sustained during the fight. However, he needs to serve a mandatory 45-day suspension owing to the violent nature of the main event.

Gaethje has already suggested fans should not expect to see him compete again in 2026 after fighting twice this year, including his UFC 324 clash with Paddy Pimblett. During an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, he said. “I already fought twice this year, and very rarely do you get me twice in one year, so there’s a very, very, very small chance that I would ever consider fighting this year again with what I put myself through.”

Gaethje fought only once in both 2024 and 2025 but has already logged two appearances in 2026. Given his trademark aggressive style, which has earned him 17 post-fight bonuses across 16 UFC fights, additional recovery time appears likely. Elsewhere, Alex Pereira was also handed a 180-day suspension unless he is cleared through a maxillofacial CT scan. He additionally received a mandatory 45-day suspension following the knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in the co-main event.

Aiemann Zahabi and Steve Garcia were likewise issued 180-day suspensions pending medical clearance. Zahabi must be cleared by a maxillofacial CT scan, while Garcia requires evaluation for a left-hand injury and X-ray results. They were also handed mandatory suspensions of 45 and 60 days, respectively.

Meanwhile, Derrick Lewis, Michael Chandler, and Kyle Daukaus each received mandatory 45-day suspensions following knockout defeats. As for the remaining fighters, Ciryl Gane, Sean O’Malley, Josh Hokit, and Mauricio Ruffy were all given mandatory eight-day rest periods, while Bo Nickal received the shortest suspension of the group at just four days.