5 Fights We’d Like to See After UFC Freedom 250

UFC Freedom 250 delivered from start to finish, with all seven bouts ending inside the distance and several shocking results reshaping the landscape of multiple divisions. In the lead-up to the event, many fans and bettors on various UK online casino and sportsbook platforms struggled to predict the chaos that would unfold. In the main event, Justin Gaethje dethroned Ilia Topuria in a brutal, blood-soaked battle, forcing the Spaniard to retire on his stool after the fourth round. The co-main event saw Ciryl Gane crush Alex Pereira’s hopes of becoming a three-division UFC champion, overwhelming the Brazilian with a barrage of strikes in the second round before referee Herb Dean waved the fight off.

Elsewhere, standout performances from Sean O’Malley, Diego Lopes, and Josh Hokit further shook up the title picture and created several intriguing matchmaking possibilities. With the dust beginning to settle on the UFC’s historic White House card, attention has already shifted to what comes next for the night’s biggest winners and losers. Here are five fights the UFC should book in the aftermath of Freedom 250.

Ilia Topuria vs. Winner of Benoit Saint-Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett

Ilia Topuria’s stunning loss in the UFC Freedom 250 main event not only cost him his perfect 17-0 record but also halted the momentum that had made him one of the sport’s most feared champions. After suffering a double orbital fracture in his grueling battle with Justin Gaethje, the Spaniard is expected to take time away from competition, although reports suggest surgery will not be required. If his recovery stays on track, a return later this year appears realistic.

Whenever Topuria steps back into the Octagon, the UFC is likely to match him against a top-ranked lightweight. A showdown with longtime rival Paddy Pimblett would be among the most compelling options, provided the Liverpudlian gets past Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 next month. The bad blood between Topuria and Pimblett has been building for years, making it one of the division’s biggest non-title fights. Alternatively, a No. 1 contender bout against Arman Tsarukyan would also make sense if the Armenian is not next in line for a championship opportunity.

Ciryl Gane vs. Tom Aspinall

Ciryl Gane’s emphatic second-round stoppage of Alex Pereira at UFC Freedom 250 may have finally secured the fight that heavyweight fans have been demanding. After dismantling the Brazilian with a relentless barrage of strikes, the Frenchman strengthened his claim for a title showdown with undisputed champion Tom Aspinall. The pair first met at UFC 321 in October 2025, but the contest ended in frustrating fashion when Aspinall suffered a double eye poke in the opening round, resulting in a no-contest before the fight could truly unfold.

Since then, Aspinall has undergone eye surgery, returned to full training, and repeatedly expressed interest in running the matchup back. Gane has also openly campaigned for a title unification bout in Paris this September, a proposal that Aspinall has verbally supported. With Gane now a two-time interim heavyweight champion and Aspinall eager to erase the controversy surrounding their first encounter, a blockbuster rematch at the Accor Arena on September 5 feels like the natural next step for the 265lbs division.

Sean O’Malley vs. Winner of Petr Yan vs. Merab Dvalishvili

There was a clear reason Sean O’Malley earned a spot on the UFC Freedom 250 card. As one of the UFC’s biggest American stars, he entered the event knowing that a statement performance could put him right back in the bantamweight title conversation. He delivered in spectacular fashion, snapping Aiemann Zahabi’s seven-fight winning streak with a stunning walk-off knockout that immediately reignited talk of another championship opportunity. Following the victory, O’Malley wasted little time calling for a rematch with Petr Yan. While that fight remains intriguing, the timing suggests it should come only after Yan completes his trilogy bout with former 135lbs champion Merab Dvalishvili.

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Yan reclaimed the title from Dvalishvili at UFC 323, setting the potential stage for a decisive third meeting between the two rivals. Whoever emerges victorious from that matchup should be O’Malley’s next opponent. A title fight against Yan would carry added intrigue given their controversial first encounter at UFC 280, where O’Malley earned a split-decision victory that remains heavily debated among fans. A clash with Dvalishvili, meanwhile, would give ‘Suga’ an opportunity to avenge the two defeats he suffered against the Georgian at UFC 306 and UFC 316. Either way, O’Malley has positioned himself as the obvious next challenger and should be waiting on the outcome of Yan vs. Dvalishvili III.

Josh Hokit vs. Alex Pereira or Sergei Pavlovich

Few fighters have experienced a rise as rapid as Josh Hokit’s over the past 12 months. This time last year, he was not even on the UFC roster. After earning a contract with an impressive performance on Dana White’s Contender Series, Hokit has quickly transformed into one of the heavyweight division’s most talked-about contenders. His latest victory over Derrick Lewis at UFC Freedom 250 only added to that momentum, while his memorable win over Curtis Blaydes at UFC 327, a fight many regard as one of the greatest heavyweight contests in recent memory, cemented his status as a legitimate threat near the top of the division. The most intriguing option for Hokit could be a showdown with Alex Pereira.

The two exchanged verbal jabs in the build-up to the White House card, creating genuine tension that could easily sell a high-profile pay-per-view fight. With Pereira coming off a disappointing loss to Ciryl Gane, a matchup against the surging American would offer both men a chance to remain relevant in the title picture while settling their growing rivalry inside the Octagon.

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However, if Pereira decides to return to the light heavyweight division, Sergei Pavlovich becomes the logical alternative. The Russian is coming off an impressive knockout victory over Tallison Teixeira at UFC Macau, and he and Hokit have already traded words on social media in recent weeks. Both fighters emerged from their latest wins with minimal damage, making this a realistic matchup for later this year. More importantly, it would pit two of the division’s most dangerous knockout artists against one another in a fight almost guaranteed to produce fireworks.

Justin Gaethje vs. Arman Tsarukyan or Charles Oliveira

Justin Gaethje pulled off what many are calling one of the biggest upsets in UFC history at Freedom 250, dethroning Ilia Topuria as a massive underdog and reclaiming his place at the top of the lightweight division. After a career-defining performance, the newly crowned champion deserves a marquee first title defense against the most deserving contender available. That contender should be Arman Tsarukyan. Despite being ranked No. 2 in the lightweight division and riding a five-fight winning streak, Tsarukyan has yet to receive the title opportunity many believe he earned long ago.

While he has recently kept busy competing in wrestling events under the RAF banner, the Armenian remains one of the most dangerous and well-rounded fighters at 155 pounds. His most recent UFC appearance saw him submit Dan Hooker at UFC Qatar in November 2025, further strengthening his claim for a championship shot. If the UFC chooses to go in a different direction, however, a rematch between Gaethje and Charles Oliveira would be an excellent alternative.

Oliveira has rebuilt his case for another title shot with back-to-back victories over Mateusz Gamrot and Max Holloway, re-establishing himself among the division’s elite. The former champion has also publicly called for a second meeting with Gaethje, proposing that both the lightweight title and his symbolic BMF championship be on the line. The pair first met at UFC 274, where Oliveira survived an early scare before submitting Gaethje in the opening round. A rematch would carry significantly different stakes, with Gaethje now entering as champion and Oliveira looking to complete his climb back to the top of the division.