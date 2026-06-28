Only This Conor McGregor Fight Could Replicate White House’s 34 Million Magic

The UFC has never staged anything like UFC Freedom 250 at the White House, which drew an estimated 34 million global viewers with Donald Trump cageside. Now, Dana White will want to replicate that success. He received a very good suggestion recently, but he needs Conor McGregor for it.

Michael Chiesa Says Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje is the Only Fight That Can Chase White House’s Numbers

UFC White House card averaged 7 million U.S. viewers on Paramount+, beating the promotion’s 2011 FOX broadcast record. Their own press release claimed 126 billion total social media views.

Sustaining this momentum is the promotion’s next major challenge. However, former fighter-turned-analyst Michael Chiesa points to a single matchup capable of matching this mainstream appeal, depending on the results at Las Vegas’s T-Mobile Arena on July 11.

Speaking on “The Bohnfire” podcast with MMA Junkie’s Mike Bohn, he claimed that if “The Notorious” beats Max Holloway at UFC 329, there is only one logical next fight from a business standpoint.

“Let’s say Conor McGregor beats Max Holloway, what better fight is there to do right now from a viewing standpoint?” Chiesa said. “Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje — if Conor beats Max Holloway, does it get much bigger than that right now? That is the matchup to make in terms of bringing in eyes. It’s the only thing that can compete with the White House, is Gaethje and Conor.”

And his suggestion makes sense from every single angle. Gaethje won the undisputed lightweight title at the White House event by stopping Ilia Topuria in the fourth round. Before the bout, Topuria had an undefeated record. Gaethje’s victory is considered one of the biggest upsets in UFC history.

He has already called out McGregor on The Jim Rome Show, stating, ‘I would love to punch Conor McGregor in the face. A fight with McGregor would do great things for me financially and for my legendary status.'”

Why Conor McGregor vs. Justin Gaethje Has the Pull No Other UFC Fight Can Match

The White House fight card wasn’t huge just because of the fights. It was huge because it was a massive political circus.

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When you have Donald Trump, JD Vance, Mark Zuckerberg, and the head of the FBI sitting ringside on the South Lawn, millions of people tune in who have never watched a UFC fight in their lives. It is extremely difficult to recreate that kind of setup in a regular arena.

The only thing the UFC has left that can bring in that kind of casual crowd is Conor McGregor. He hasn’t fought in five years, and he’s coming back from a horrific broken leg. If he beats Max Holloway on July 11, he is instantly the biggest star in sports again.

But it’s not just a fake hype fight. On paper, matching him up with Justin Gaethje is incredible. Gaethje just won the belt at the White House by knocking out Ilia Topuria. He walks forward, absorbs damage, and hits like a truck. That is exactly the kind of style that tests McGregor’s counter-punching. It’s a genuinely dangerous fight for both guys, which makes it an easy sell.

Dana White wanted Super Bowl numbers for the White House card. It didn’t hit the 126 million mark, but the 34 million it did get completely shattered the UFC’s old records. To get anywhere near that number again without a president cageside, you need McGregor. And the only opponent who makes that fight worth watching is Gaethje.