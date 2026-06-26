“126 Billion”: UFC White House Crushes Every MMA Record in Jaw-Dropping Fashion

The numbers are finally in, and nobody expected such massive figures. UFC White House literally shattered previous MMA records, leaving them in the dust.

On June 14, the promotion staged the most culturally loaded fight card in its history by placing a cage directly on the South Lawn of the White House. The action easily matched the once-in-a-generation setting, delivering an unprecedented milestone where every single bout ended by knockout or TKO.

Justin Gaethje stopped Ilia Topuria by corner stoppage to claim the undisputed lightweight title. Ciryl Gane handed Alex Pereira a setback in his bid to become the first three-division UFC champion. The action matched the hype as UFC Freedom 250 made all previous viewership numbers look small.

UFC White House’s Official Numbers Confirm Most-Watched MMA Event in History

According to a UFC press release, Freedom 250 drew an estimated 34 million total global viewers, making it one of the most-watched events in UFC history and the most-watched UFC event ever in the United States, where it averaged 7 million viewers on Paramount+.

Paramount+ confirmed on June 18 that the event was the biggest exclusive live event in the platform’s history, reaching 17 million total viewers across the U.S. and Latin America and averaging 8.2 million viewers in those markets.

🚨| The #UFCWhiteHouse event delivered “34 million total global viewers” and “126 billion total social views,” per a UFC press release. 👀😳 The #RouseyCarano event peaked at 17 million viewers during the main event. This makes UFC Freedom 250 the most-watched MMA event of all… pic.twitter.com/JTaBmGDQWa — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) June 26, 2026



The global figure then doubled after incorporating viewership from Australia, China, India, South Korea, New Zealand, and the U.K. However, numbers from Spain and France are not expected until mid-July, meaning the final total could climb further.

For context, the previous high-water mark for a UFC live broadcast was its 2011 FOX debut, which averaged 5.7 million viewers with a peak of 8.8 million for a fight that lasted just 64 seconds. Freedom 250 averaged 7 million across the entire card.

The only other event that even comes close to this neighborhood is the recent Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano superfight on Netflix. That historic card peaked at 17 million global viewers, with Rousey’s 17-second armbar setting the all-time U.S. record by averaging 9.3 million domestic viewers.

While Netflix still holds the single-market crown in the United States, UFC White House completely blew past it on the world stage, doubling Rousey’s global peak by capturing 34 million total worldwide viewers. The gap isn’t even close anymore.

The “126 Billion” Figure: What It Actually Means and Why It Matters

The TV ratings were massive, but the social media numbers were on a whole different level.

During fight week, the UFC’s social media pages got 126 billion views, 5 billion engagements, and over half a million new followers. On the night of the fights, the UFC took over eight of the top 10 trending spots on the internet.

Instagram was the biggest winner, pulling in over 68 billion impressions. Facebook was right behind it with 42 billion, while TikTok and YouTube combined for another 12 billion. Every single platform broke all-time UFC records.

And the fighters got a massive rub from this, too. Even though Ilia Topuria lost his belt, he gained 2 million new followers. Justin Gaethje added 420,000, Alex Pereira got 363,000, and Diego Lopes picked up 277,000. Topuria might have lost the title, but he definitely didn’t lose his audience.

Still, Dana White might not be fully satisfied. Before the event, he predicted Super Bowl-level numbers from UFC White House card, but Super Bowl LX averaged 126 million viewers. UFC Freedom 250 fell short of that benchmark. The reality is that no MMA event has ever hit 50 million viewers.

Still, the UFC proved it is the clear leader in MMA. No matter how hard rivals try to catch up, the 56-year-old UFC boss keeps his promotion at number one.