Dana White Distances Himself From Josh Hokit’s Shocking Comments on Michelle Obama at UFC Freedom 250

It is safe to say that Josh Hokit’s microphone antics crossed a line this time. The No. 5-ranked heavyweight had already stirred controversy leading up to UFC Freedom 250 with his verbal attacks on Alex Pereira and Ilia Topuria. However, after scoring a dominant second-round TKO victory over Derrick Lewis at the White House event, Hokit escalated matters even further during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

He said, “I’m a man with the plan, the beast that’s ready to feast. You know what, fuck this speech.’’ Hokit initially used the opportunity to thank President Donald Trump for hosting the event before acknowledging his lord and savior. But the interview quickly took a controversial turn. He ended with, “Now listen, Alex Pereira, I’m going to chama on your mama. And lastly, Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?’’

Josh Hokit just called Michelle Obama a man in his post-fight interview: “ALEX PEREIRA, I WANNA CHAMA ON YOUR MAMA. MICHELLE OBAMA, IS A MAN! AM I RIGHT AMERICA?” #UFCWhiteHousepic.twitter.com/bSHlGDkCa0 https://t.co/pm4eEoaH7a — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 15, 2026

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The reaction from spectators on the South Lawn was largely one of stunned silence. Meanwhile, on the Ellipse, where tens of thousands had gathered for a UFC Freedom 250 watch party, the remark drew a mixed response. Some fans cheered, while others appeared visibly confused by what they had just heard from the heavyweight contender.

It also appears that UFC bossman Dana White was less than pleased with Hokit’s comments. While White did not address the incident publicly during the post-fight press conference, he shared his thoughts in a text message to TIME reporter Sean Gregory. He was quoted as saying, “I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families…Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Dana White text TIME: “I understand that the Obama’s are public figures but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families…Everyone knows my position on free speech but I hate that kind of nonsense.”https://t.co/ah6oGb9jog pic.twitter.com/1T5sQDcV5O — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) June 15, 2026

The controversy comes months after President Trump faced criticism in February over a social media video that depicted former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama as apes. Following public backlash, the video was removed, with the White House attributing the post to an unnamed aide.

The incident was particularly notable given that UFC Freedom 250 was a Trump-backed event and taking place on his 80th birthday, making Hokit’s remarks one of the most talked-about moments of the evening. Hokit has not directly addressed the comments since the event. However, he posted a message on Instagram on Monday that many interpreted as a response to the criticism. He wrote, “I’m not here to be liked. I’m not here to be a role model. I don’t care. I’m here to succeed.”

The latest controversy is not the first time Hokit has made remarks that sparked backlash. Following his win at UFC 324 in January, he referred to WNBA star Brittney Griner as a man, drawing criticism from fans and media alike. Even before Freedom 250, Hokit had become one of the sport’s most polarizing figures.

His trash talk in the lead-up to the event, coupled with a heated confrontation with Jiri Prochazka during UFC 327 media obligations, drew widespread criticism and skepticism from both fans and fellow fighters. It will be interesting to see whether the UFC takes a firmer stance on such comments moving forward, especially considering Sean Strickland was not permitted to attend the White House event and was even escorted out by the police because of his own history of controversial public statements.