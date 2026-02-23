Daniel Cormier Spots Vintage Sean Strickland at UFC Houston, Recalls Israel Adesanya Title Shock at UFC 293

Going into fight week in Houston, few expected to see flashes of a prime Sean Strickland rise to the occasion. After all, Anthony Hernandez was riding an eight-fight surge, overwhelming opponents with relentless wrestling, while Strickland was returning from a year-long layoff following his title rematch loss to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 312. Even optimistic supporters largely envisioned a gritty decision at best.

Instead, the former middleweight champion stunned observers with a third-round TKO, showcasing slick footwork and relentless body work to systematically dismantle Hernandez. The vintage display drew praise from Daniel Cormier, who said it resembled the version of Strickland that shocked the world by dethroning Israel Adesanya to win the middleweight title at UFC 293. Cormier also noted that this rejuvenated version of Strickland could pose serious problems for reigning champion Khamzat Chimaev.

Daniel Cormier Believes Sean Strickland’s Current Form Makes Him a Tough Test for Khamzat Chimaev

After his victory at UFC Houston, Sean Strickland wasted no time calling out Khamzat Chimaev with his trademark brash mic work. The potential matchup carries added intrigue given that the two have trained together in the past, bringing a personal layer to an already compelling rivalry.

Following the performance, Daniel Cormier largely dismissed Strickland’s two losses to Dricus du Plessis at UFC 297 and UFC 312, noting that the former champion appeared rejuvenated in Houston, a development that only heightens interest in a possible showdown with Chimaev.

“Can Sean defend Khamzat to the point where he doesn’t get ridden out and taken down and controlled for 25 minutes? I don’t know that, but I’ll tell you one thing that I do know. If that guy that showed up tonight shows up in that fight, it will be much more difficult fight for the great Khamzat Chimaev,” Cormier said in a video on his YouTube channel.

The former double champ added, “Why? Because even Israel Adesanya, at the peak of his powers, struggled with that version of Sean Strickland. The Dricus Du Plessis fight, it didn’t seem like Sean was locked all the way in. He seemed a little messed up, and it showed… He didn’t look the same, but tonight he looked the same. He looked like the guy that became a world champion.”

Daniel Cormier believes Khamzat Chimaev would struggle against the version of Sean Strickland that fought Anthony Hernandez. “If that guy that showed up tonight shows up in that [Khamzat] fight, it would be a much more difficult fight for the great Khamzat Chimaev, because even… pic.twitter.com/cfQLrWRKeX — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) February 22, 2026

ALSO READ: Conor McGregor Coins New Sparring Term While Reacting to Sean Strickland’s Dominant UFC Houston Win

Of course, Strickland’s win over Adesanya at UFC 293 is widely regarded as one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. That night in Sydney, Strickland neutralized Adesanya’s offense with his patented defensive shell and relentless jab, earning 49–46 scorecards across the board.

A blistering straight right hand dropped Adesanya late in the opening round, and although referee Marc Goddard allowed the champion time to recover, Strickland maintained control throughout, marching forward with a tight guard and never allowing Adesanya to find his rhythm.

When the bout ended, Strickland shouted toward Adesanya, then raised his arms and sprinted around the cage in celebration. He had entered as one of the biggest underdogs ever to win a UFC title fight, with Adesanya closing as a massive -675 favorite. Throughout the contest, Adesanya struggled to solve Strickland’s Philly shell defense, spending long stretches circling or retreating without finding consistent openings.

Strickland executed his game plan to perfection, marching forward with a high guard, calmly picking off punches and kicks while closing the distance to nullify Adesanya’s reach advantage. He relied heavily on his jab to disrupt rhythm and, when opportunities arose, followed it with sharp right hands that kept the champion on the back foot.

That same suffocating pressure was on display again at UFC Houston. Hernandez struggled to find any rhythm early, repeatedly stifled by Strickland’s trademark teep-and-jab defense. The fight began to open midway through the first round when the former champion landed a clean shot that sparked exchanges.

As the bout wore on, Strickland steadily increased the pressure through the second and third rounds, targeting the body with intent. A vicious knee to the body forced Hernandez into retreat before Strickland closed the show with relentless ground-and-pound.

With Chimaev being urged by Dana White to remain at 185 pounds and defend his title, a long-anticipated clash between the two could finally materialize, potentially at the rumored UFC White House event in June 2026 if momentum continues in this direction.