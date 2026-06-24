Ian Garry Joins Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Talent Agency as Second UFC Star After Tom Aspinall 

Eddie Hearn’s roster of UFC fighters continues to grow. Earlier this year, the veteran boxing promoter launched the Matchroom Talent Agency and signed reigning UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall as its first athlete, taking charge of both his in-cage and off-cage business interests. Now, Hearn has added a second UFC star to the agency’s roster, signing top welterweight contender Ian Garry.

Matchroom Talent Agency announced the signing on Instagram ahead of Garry’s highly anticipated welterweight title clash against Islam Makhachev at UFC 330 on August 15. Appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show, Hearn confirmed the deal and explained why Garry stood out among the many athletes who had approached the agency. He said, “The news is huge, and the news is that we have signed Ian Machado Garry to the Matchroom Talent Agency and to join Tom Aspinall as the second UFC fighter. We’re a sports agency. We’re looking to represent high-profile, global stars across sport and entertainment, not MMA.”

Hearn also revealed that he personally initiated contact with the Irish contender because of the qualities he believes could make Garry a global star. He added, “But of all the approaches that we’ve had, and I don’t think Ian was an approach, I’ve actually reached out to him because I know his team and everybody around him. I look at this guy for a long time, and I love his spirit. I love his personality. He’s a good-looking, tall guy who speaks incredibly well. I long felt this guy has the attributes to be a superstar.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ‘The Future’ Ian Machado Garry (@iangarry)

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Garry later confirmed the partnership on Instagram, writing, “Congratulations, Matchroom Talent Agency, you’ve signed the future. I’m excited to announce Team Future just got bigger. Alongside Vayner Sports, I’ll be joining The Matchroom Talent Agency – who will now work across my commercial interests.”

Unlike Aspinall’s agreement with Matchroom, which covers all aspects of his career, Garry’s deal is focused solely on marketing and commercial opportunities. The partnership is aimed at expanding his personal brand and securing business ventures outside the Octagon. Vayner Sports will remain Garry’s primary management agency and will continue handling UFC contract discussions and fight negotiations.

Hearn also highlighted the early success of Aspinall’s partnership with Matchroom, despite skepticism surrounding the arrangement when it was first announced. According to the British promoter, the UFC heavyweight champion is now earning more money outside the cage than inside it, claiming Aspinall has already generated well over seven figures through commercial opportunities.

Hearn further explained how Garry’s agreement differs from the one he struck with Aspinall, emphasizing that the Irish welterweight’s deal is focused entirely on commercial growth rather than career management. He explained, “Our relationship is different from Tom’s in that we were a lot more strategic with Tom the UFC side now. With Ian, this is commercial. This is about building his brand and driving revenue to him with partners. This is purely to work on his profile and his commercial brand. We’re really, really pleased to do it.”

🚨 Eddie Hearn breaks down how Ian Machado Garry’s deal with Matchroom Talent Agency came together: “We won’t be having dealings with the UFC regarding Ian Garry. That contract is set, he’s got his fight coming up. It’s very different to the Tom Aspinall scenario. I didn’t feel… pic.twitter.com/kFcaNYte7y — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 24, 2026

He revealed that within just 10 days of signing with the agency, Aspinall had already secured deals that would earn him more money than he made for at least one of his last four UFC fights. While Hearn declined to specify which fight purse he was referring to, he stressed that MMA fighters often fail to maximize lucrative opportunities away from competition. That same approach is now expected to be applied to Garry, with Matchroom aiming to elevate his profile and unlock additional revenue streams through sponsorships, endorsements, and commercial partnerships.

The signing is particularly notable given Hearn’s increasingly tense relationship with UFC CEO Dana White. The Matchroom Boxing chairman has been one of White’s most vocal critics since the launch of Zuffa Boxing in early 2026. What began as a friendly relationship between two of combat sports’ most influential promoters has evolved into a public rivalry, with both men regularly exchanging jabs through interviews and media appearances.

As Matchroom Talent Agency continues to expand its footprint in MMA, attention will naturally turn to which UFC star Hearn targets next. Hearn has already confirmed that he intends to sign more athletes to the agency in the future. However, he made it clear that he will not represent professional boxers due to the potential conflict of interest that would arise from simultaneously promoting and managing fighters in the sport.