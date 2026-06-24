Dustin Poirier Faces Mixed Reactions From MMA World After Body-Cam Footage Sheds New Light on Airport Arrest

The last few days haven’t bode well for Dustin Poirier. For those unfamiliar, the retired UFC star was arrested on Father’s Day following an incident at Atlanta’s airport. Early reports indicated that Poirier was charged with misdemeanor public drunkenness. While ‘The Diamond’ later addressed the situation with a message of gratitude on Instagram, few details were publicly available beyond the fact that he was released the same day.

According to TMZ Sports, Poirier was booked at 6:38 p.m. ET and released just a few hours later at approximately 10:15 p.m. ET. His mugshot was also made public. However, on June 23, body-camera footage released by the Atlanta Police Department shed new light on the events leading up to the arrest. The footage, later obtained by TMZ Sports, allegedly shows Poirier behaving erratically, threatening an officer, and repeatedly challenging law enforcement before ultimately submitting to arrest.

The video begins after Poirier had already been removed from a flight and shows him causing a disturbance near the gate area. At one point, the former interim lightweight champion can be seen aggressively approaching officers in what appears to be an otherwise empty section of the airport. When an officer identified him as the decorated UFC veteran, Poirier became even more agitated and challenged them to a fist fight by pulling his shorts in trademark style. The situation escalated further when the officer drew his taser and backed away as Poirier continued to posture aggressively.

🚨 Dustin Poirier was unhinged during his arrest this week in a totally chaotic scene 🎥: Atlanta Police Department pic.twitter.com/DKCBQBLR81 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 23, 2026

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The Louisiana native repeatedly challenged the officer while being instructed to calm down. Additional officers eventually arrived at the scene and were briefed on the situation, helping bring the tense encounter under control. Once backup arrived, the video cuts to Poirier surrendering and placing his hands behind his back before being taken into custody. In a surprising turn, another segment of the footage shows the former UFC interim champion attempting to make amends with the very officer he had challenged moments earlier.

Poirier can be seen offering the officer a fist bump and thanking him for doing his best to handle the situation. The entire incident has had mixed reactions from the MMA world, with one section asking to take it easy on Poirier owing to his admitted struggles with settling in civilian life since retiring at UFC 318 after a loss to Max Holloway and relying on alcohol to cope.

Moreover, the even pointed to the charity work done by Poirier and his The Good Fight Foundation. The other section wasn’t so kind as they blamed Poirier was behaving this way, especially on Father’s Day and setting a bad example despite being a veteran. Here are some from the reactions from the likes of Colby Covington, Sean Strickland, Josh Hokit and King Green.

To bad he wasn’t acting like this his whole career… woulda been way more liked! pic.twitter.com/CA4K4SeWOc — The Incredible Hok (@Josh_HokitUFC) June 23, 2026

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King Green comes to the defense of Dustin Poirier after his recent arrest “You’re telling me on Father’s Day I can’t get drunk? They caught him at 6:30 PM not at 2 AM or 4 AM. With all the s**t we go through, let me enjoy my drink and leave me the f**k alone” pic.twitter.com/vuAZ9aH991 — FULL SEND MMA (@full_send_mma) June 23, 2026

Bobby Green’s reaction after seeing the bodycam footage 😂 https://t.co/QdLEQJU3qj pic.twitter.com/FMabUkOpJf — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 24, 2026

I’ve been telling you all exactly who @DustinPoirier is off camera for years! Now you finally all get to see how he earned the name: Louisiana Swamp Trash. I’ll be accepting all your apologies below ⬇️ https://t.co/ys5Uw0EKfg — Colby Covington (@ColbyCovMMA) June 23, 2026

You shouldn’t throw stones if you live in a glass house. — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 24, 2026

Read this well written article about @ColbyCovMMA. He’s a real upstanding, law abiding, model citizen.https://t.co/RxwcoNQsHv https://t.co/icQiRXhj22 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) June 24, 2026

He was having a good time at the airport. Wrestled some of my friends 😂 https://t.co/D1GMLNsEmc pic.twitter.com/Hi4R5U0i5N — Funky 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@Benaskren) June 22, 2026

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this is what martial arts teaches you. win or lose it’s always about showing respect to your opponent 🙏 pic.twitter.com/q2EepKDUOG — Dovy🔌 (@DovySimuMMA) June 24, 2026

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One of the few times we saw a cop do a great job of de-esculating https://t.co/yA60raODGg — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) June 24, 2026