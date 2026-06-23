Paddy Pimblett Praises His UFC 324 Effort Against Justin Gaethje While Downplaying Benoit Saint-Denis Stakes

UFC 324 marked the promotion’s debut on Paramount+ and delivered a memorable main event, as Justin Gaethje outlasted Paddy Pimblett in a thrilling five-round battle to capture the interim lightweight title. However, the fight was overshadowed by controversy after multiple eye pokes and a low blow against Pimblett went unpunished, sparking widespread debate over the referee’s decision not to deduct a point. The controversy became even more pronounced when two judges scored the bout 49-46 in Gaethje’s favor.

Since then, Gaethje has gone on to become the undisputed lightweight champion following his stunning victory over Ilia Topuria at UFC Freedom 250. Ironically, that result may offer some consolation to Pimblett, whose fight with Gaethje went the full 25 minutes, while Topuria was forced to retire on his stool at the end of the fourth round. The Liverpudlian is also hopeful of securing a rematch with Gaethje in the future and continues to question aspects of their interim title clash.

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Speaking in a recent vlog on his YouTube channel, Pimblett reflected on the fight and how it has motivated him moving forward. He said, “Weird to say, but Monday morning, watching that, came in more motivated. I went five rounds with Gaethje and was pushing the pace to the very end. I didn’t quit. I kept coming forward, trying to finish the fight. And I think I won 3 and 5, so he beat me 3-2. One of the judges agreed.”

Pimblett also suggested that the outcome could have been different had the controversial moments not occurred during the fight. He said, “And if a lot of different things didn’t happen in that fight, like eye gouges and low blows and then faking low blows, then it would have been a different fight. We’ve got to get on with it now. No point crying over spilled milk. I just hope I get to fight again. As I say, he’s the undisputed champion now. I went five rounds with the undisputed champion of the world.”

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For the unversed, Pimblett is scheduled to face Benoit Saint-Denis at UFC 329 during International Fight Week on July 11 in Las Vegas. Many view the matchup as a potential No. 1 contender bout, especially with Gaethje dismissing the idea of an immediate rematch with Topuria after claiming he made the Georgian-Spaniard quit during their White House showdown.

Despite the growing speculation, Pimblett is not buying into the No. 1 contender narrative. The Englishman still believes Arman Tsarukyan is first in line for a title shot whenever Gaethje returns to action. At the same time, he also acknowledged the crowded nature of the lightweight division and discussed the chances of several other top contenders earning an opportunity to challenge the reigning champion.

He added, “To be honest, I don’t think [Saint Denis fight is] a No. 1 contender fight, but I think Arman’s probably still No. 1 contender. But Justin said himself that Charles [Oliveira] has beaten him before, so he’d like to fight Charles again. Charles could end up getting the title shot. Perfect time to make Ilia vs. Arman because Arman’s been calling Ilia out for years. But there are so many different variables in the lightweight division now, you don’t know. I’d love to beat BSD and get a rematch with Justin, but I can’t really demand that after a one-fight win streak, so we’ll just have to see what happens over the coming weeks.”

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Despite his loss to Gaethje, which marked the first defeat of his UFC career, Pimblett remains firmly in the title conversation. However, standing in his way is Saint-Denis, who has re-established himself as one of the most dangerous contenders in the lightweight division. After suffering back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier and Renato Moicano in 2024, Saint-Denis has responded in emphatic fashion, putting together a four-fight winning streak. Even more impressively, the Frenchman has maintained his reputation as a finisher, securing all four victories by either knockout or submission.

His recent run includes statement wins over notable names such as Mauricio Ruffy and Beneil Dariush, further strengthening his case as a legitimate contender at 155 pounds. As UFC 329 approaches, Pimblett vs. Saint-Denis could play a major role in shaping the championship picture. Whether it proves to be a true No. 1 contender fight or simply another step toward title contention, the outcome is expected to have significant implications for the future of the lightweight division.