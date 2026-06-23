UFC 329: The Biggest Storylines Heading Into Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 

UFC 329 arrives in Las Vegas on July 11 with one of the most anticipated cards of the year. Headlining the event is the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor, who steps back into the Octagon to face Max Holloway in a welterweight showdown more than thirteen years after their first encounter. Their original meeting took place in 2013, when both fighters were still rising prospects. Today, they return as two of the biggest stars in MMA history, adding even more intrigue to an already compelling rematch.

Beyond the main event, UFC 329 features several fights with major implications for the future of their respective divisions. One of the most intriguing matchups sees Benoit Saint Denis take on Paddy Pimblett in a high-stakes lightweight clash. With both men eyeing a place among the division’s elite, a victory could significantly boost their title aspirations and reshape the rankings at 155 pounds.

Beyond the star-studded lineup, fans are paying close attention to far more than just the names on the poster. Training footage, weight-class adjustments, and fighter form have become major talking points in the lead-up to the event. Questions also remain about whether established reputations will translate into victory, or if current momentum and recent performances will prove more decisive inside the Octagon. During the build-up, download 1xbet may surface in some international MMA conversations related to fight-night access and viewing options, but the real focus remains on what happens once the cage door shuts in Las Vegas.

1. Conor McGregor Returns After Five Years Away

The speculation is finally over. Conor McGregor’s long-awaited UFC return has been officially announced, ending years of uncertainty about his future in the sport. Ever since suffering a devastating leg fracture against Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 back in 2021, fans have wondered whether the former two-division champion would ever compete again. His omission from the historic White House card on June 14 only added to those doubts.

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Now, nearly five years after his last fight, McGregor is set to return at UFC 329. The layoff alone makes his comeback one of the biggest storylines in MMA. The question is not just whether he still possesses his trademark power and confidence, but whether he can regain the timing and sharpness required to compete at the highest level. Power can remain. Rhythm is harder to fake. Against an opponent in the form of Max Holloway, who never stopped competing, UFC 329 will reveal whether the former two-division champion can still perform among the elite.

2. Max Holloway Gets a Very Different Rematch at Welterweight

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway first met in 2013, when the Irishman defeated the future featherweight champion during the early stages of both men’s UFC careers. More than a decade later, the two fan favorites are set to run it back in the main event of UFC 329 during International Fight Week at T-Mobile Arena on July 11. That first meeting came under difficult circumstances for both fighters. Holloway entered the bout with an ankle injury, while McGregor famously tore his ACL during the fight, an injury that later required surgery and a lengthy recovery.

Despite the significance of the matchup, the pair have never shared the Octagon again, until now. A lot has changed since then. Following the loss, Holloway went on one of the greatest runs in featherweight history, winning 13 consecutive fights while capturing and successfully defending the UFC featherweight title. Today, he enters the rematch as a far more complete and experienced fighter, known for his relentless pace, remarkable durability, and elite volume striking.

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However, Holloway’s move to welterweight for the first time in his career adds another fascinating wrinkle to the matchup. While the added weight could improve his durability and reduce the strain of a difficult weight cut, it may also impact the speed, volume, and relentless pace that have been the hallmarks of his success. McGregor, by contrast, is no stranger to the division. The former two-division champion has previously competed at 170 pounds, earning emphatic victories over Nate Diaz and Donald Cerrone.

As fight night approaches, much of the attention will center on how each man looks physically. McGregor’s power is expected to translate, but questions remain about his sharpness after such a lengthy layoff. Holloway’s cardio and output have overwhelmed elite opponents for years, yet competing at a heavier weight presents a different challenge altogether. It would not be surprising to see betting odds shift significantly following the weigh-ins and final training camp reports.

3. Benoit Saint Denis vs. Paddy Pimblett Adds Lightweight Pressure

The co-main event of UFC 329 features a high-stakes lightweight showdown between No. 5-ranked Benoit Saint Denis and No. 6-ranked Paddy Pimblett, a matchup that could have major implications for the future of the 155-pound division. Saint Denis enters the contest in red-hot form. The former French Special Forces operator has established himself as one of the most dangerous fighters in the division, putting together an impressive run of victories over elite names such as Dan Hooker, Beneil Dariush, and Michael Chandler.

Standing across from him will be Pimblett, who is looking to bounce back from the first Octagon defeat of his career after falling short against Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight at UFC 324. Despite that setback, the Liverpudlian remains one of the sport’s biggest stars and most intriguing talents. Victories over Michael Chandler and King Green showcased his evolving skill set, and he now has an opportunity to prove he belongs among the division’s elite contenders.

From a stylistic standpoint, the matchup presents a fascinating contrast. Saint Denis averages an impressive 4.19 takedowns per 15 minutes and has built much of his success around relentless offensive grappling. Pimblett, meanwhile, averages just 0.69 takedowns but remains a dangerous submission threat, averaging 1.2 submission attempts per fight. While his 44 percent takedown defense could be a concern against a pressure wrestler like Saint Denis, Pimblett has repeatedly expressed confidence in his jiu-jitsu, even suggesting that the Frenchman may think twice before initiating grappling exchanges.

With Justin Gaethje now sitting atop the lightweight division as champion after his UFC Freedom 250 masterclass, the stakes could hardly be higher. A convincing victory for either man would likely secure a place among the top contenders and could put the winner within touching distance of a title shot. For Saint Denis, it is a chance to cement his rise toward championship contention. For Pimblett, it is an opportunity to silence doubters and re-establish himself as a legitimate threat to UFC gold.

4. Betting Angles Depend on Late Information

Early betting odds rarely tell the full story, especially for a card as unpredictable as UFC 329. Conor McGregor’s first fight in nearly five years creates a level of uncertainty that oddsmakers and bettors rarely encounter, while Max Holloway’s move up to welterweight adds another variable that could significantly impact the outcome. As a result, many analysts are placing greater emphasis on training camp reports, public workouts, and official weigh-ins than on the opening betting lines. With key fight-week details still to emerge, the market could shift dramatically before the fighters step into the cage.

For now, Holloway has opened as a sizable favorite in the highly anticipated rematch. Betting lines have ranged from -250 to -455, giving ‘Blessed’ an implied win probability of roughly 71 to 82%. The confidence in Holloway stems largely from his activity level, proven durability, and relentless volume striking, all of which contrast sharply with McGregor’s lengthy absence from competition.

McGregor, meanwhile, enters as a significant underdog, with odds ranging from +210 to +287. It marks one of the longest underdog prices of his UFC career, reflecting concerns about ring rust, inactivity, and how he will perform after spending so much time away from the Octagon. While his power remains a respected weapon, bettors appear cautious about backing him against an elite opponent who has remained active against top competition.

The lightweight co-main event between Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett presents a far more competitive betting landscape. Saint Denis has emerged as a moderate favorite, with odds generally sitting between -170 and -192. Oddsmakers have been impressed by the French contender’s relentless pressure, offensive wrestling, and ability to finish fights, viewing a stoppage as his most likely route to victory. Pimblett, on the other hand, enters as a live underdog, with betting lines ranging from +137 to +150.

Despite suffering a setback against Justin Gaethje in his last outing, ‘The Baddy’ remains a dangerous threat thanks to his submission skills, unpredictability, and growing experience against elite opposition. His popularity among fans has also ensured strong public interest, making this one of the most closely watched betting markets on the card. With two compelling matchups headlining UFC 329, the odds offer an early glimpse into public and expert expectations.

5. International Fight Week Raises the Stakes for Two Divisions

International Fight Week adds a unique level of pressure that few events on the UFC calendar can match. The media obligations are more demanding, fan scrutiny is amplified, and every interaction is dissected across the MMA world. For a veteran like Conor McGregor, operating under that spotlight is nothing new. However, for many of the fighters sharing the card, handling the attention can be as important as preparing for the opponent standing across from them. With the UFC’s biggest annual event headlined by the return of its most recognizable superstar, every moment leading up to fight night becomes part of the story.

The consequences of the main event could extend far beyond a single victory or defeat. Even with welterweight champion Islam Makhachev scheduled to face Ian Machado Garry for gold at UFC 330, a dominant performance from either McGregor or Max Holloway would inject a major new storyline into the 170-pound title picture. Meanwhile, the lightweight co-main event may have even more immediate implications.

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The 155-pound division remains one of the most competitive and unpredictable weight classes in the sport, with contenders constantly jockeying for position. Although Justin Gaethje currently sits atop the division, uncertainty remains regarding his next challenger as the American has made it clear that he won’t fight again in 2026. Questions still linger over a potential rematch with Ilia Topuria, while Arman Tsarukyan appears to be the frontrunner for the next title opportunity after Gaethje publicly dismissed the idea of an immediate rematch against the Spaniard.

That leaves Benoit Saint Denis and Paddy Pimblett in a fascinating position. A spectacular performance at UFC 329 could dramatically alter the lightweight landscape and force both fighters into the championship conversation. With so many moving pieces at the top of the division, the ripple effects of this card could be felt long after International Fight Week comes to an end.

6. Fight Week Details May Matter Most

Open workouts reveal rhythm. Weigh-ins expose physiological stress. The final face-offs bring out the raw, underlying tension that a closed training camp manages to hide. In the volatile world of fight week, the truest data points present themselves at the very last second. This reality is painfully familiar to anyone who followed the buildup to UFC 303, when Conor McGregor’s return against Michael Chandler was entirely derailed by a late-revealed toe injury. It proved that hidden physical liabilities lie dormant until the intense media and physical demands of fight week force them to light.

While UFC 329 carries unparalleled star power on paper, the most critical clues for bettors and analysts will arrive late. Pre-fight metrics offer a baseline, but the definitive read on this blockbuster card will take shape in its final 48 hours. Watch the body language, monitor the late weight cuts, especially with Paddy Pimblett pushing back hard against weight-management critics, and let the final moments before the cage door closes dictate your expectations.

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McGregor vs. Holloway 2 headlines the card, but this event is not merely an exercise in nostalgia. Moving up to 170 pounds, it rigorously tests McGregor’s modern capabilities after a five-year layoff and Holloway’s elite adaptability in a new division. Downcard, the high-stakes lightweight clash between Benoit Saint Denis and Pimblett tests the division’s next layer, contrasting Saint Denis’ relentless offensive wrestling against Pimblett’s submission-heavy ground game.

For betting-focused readers, the strategy is to track this card carefully rather than loudly. Layoffs, structural weight changes, and late fight-week signals will drastically reshape these matchups. UFC 329 possesses more than enough volatile uncertainty to keep the smart money waiting until the cage door finally closes.