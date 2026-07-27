Conor McGregor’s UFC Future in Doubt as Dana White Reveals Shocking Year-Long Layoff

Conor McGregor’s ill-fated comeback at UFC 329 completely fell apart in seconds, even though “The Notorious” showed absolutely no signs of an injury before stepping into the Octagon. The hype was massive for his first fight in five years, but on July 11, Max Holloway didn’t even face any challenge because McGregor crumbled right from the jump.

He threw a kick in the opening moments, landed horribly, and completely blew out his right knee. Referee Mike Beltran had to wave the fight off just 1 minute and 9 seconds into the first round because McGregor couldn’t even stand up on his own weight.

He was 37 when he stepped into the cage, turning 38 just three days later, and now that doctors have confirmed a torn ACL and meniscus, fans are genuinely wondering if they have seen the last of him in the UFC.

Then, UFC CEO Dana White just announced that while McGregor isn’t done yet, he’s looking at a mandatory one-year layoff before he can even think about getting ready to fight again.

Dana White Shares Conor McGregor’s Possible Return Timeline

Speaking at the Zuffa Boxing 9 post-fight presser in New York, White brought up the injury again and his update wasn’t exactly a bright one. When reporters asked him about social media footage showing McGregor pushing through leg-extension workouts despite the damage, White admitted he couldn’t explain it.

He said, “I have no idea. We had on FaceTime tonight ringside. But Conor McGregor’s out for a year.”

🚨 Dana White says Conor McGregor will be out for a year following the knee injury pic.twitter.com/Pv4ow0qJI7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) July 27, 2026



This is a much more definite schedule than White gave right after UFC 329, back when he insisted that surgery and rehab weren’t even worth discussing until a doctor cleared McGregor for hard training.

McGregor had not fought since 2021, which created high expectations for his return. He told fans his training camp went well and that he practiced the same kick repeatedly without issues, making the injury very unexpected.

McGregor claimed that the injury matches the ACL and meniscus tear he suffered against Holloway 13 years ago, only on his opposite knee. He has one fight remaining on his UFC contract. The promotion originally planned for April 2027 before this setback. Now, every plan must change until McGregor gets the green light from his doctors.

This Is Not a Good Sign for Conor McGregor’s Legacy

A yearlong layoff at age 38, following a second major knee surgery, raises serious doubts about whether McGregor can compete at a high level again. As the UFC loses its biggest draw for another year, fighters like Holloway and Ilia Topuria now have to carry the promotion’s major cards.

McGregor believes he can return by next summer through advanced medicine. Whether that return will be a competitive run or a final farewell remains the main question.