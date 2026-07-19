Conor McGregor Confirms ACL and Meniscus Tear in Right Knee, Sets Summer 2027 Return Goal 

Conor McGregor’s worst fears have now been confirmed. After his long-awaited return at UFC 329 ended in heartbreak when he suffered a devastating right knee injury just 69 seconds into his fight against Max Holloway, many fans hoped the damage was limited to a meniscus tear.

Instead, Dana White later confirmed that the former two-division champion had torn his ACL, an injury that will require surgery and another lengthy spell on the sidelines. In the aftermath of the loss, McGregor revealed on social media that he would undergo surgery before beginning rehabilitation.

He also reiterated his desire to return for one final fight under his current UFC contract, potentially completing a trilogy with Holloway. Now, eight days after the event, the Irishman has shared the full extent of his injury while outlining an optimistic recovery timeline.

Taking to social media, McGregor confirmed that he had torn both his ACL and meniscus. He also revealed that the injury mirrors the one he suffered during his first meeting with Holloway in 2013, only this time it is the opposite knee. Despite the setback, the former two-division champion said he is already walking without assistance and believes he can make his return by the summer of 2027.

He wrote, “Update: It was ACL and meniscus. It is the same injury as the first Holloway fight, only this time, the opposite leg. Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods, it is well within my realm to return by next summer.”

The Irishman further added, “I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive. I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout.”

He then thanked fans and the Almighty for their support throughout his recovery, adding, “I wonder was I saved from something worse here. I believe so. I would have attended the after party as “the man” and who knows then. I believe I was saved. Thank you, God! On we go, no sad stories. Thank you for the support and well wishes, everyone, your health is your wealth.”

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McGregor first suffered an ACL and meniscus tear against Holloway in 2013, damaging his left knee. The injury required surgery and kept him out of action for nearly 11 months before he returned to defeat Diego Brandao. Based purely on that timeline, a return around next summer is not impossible.

However, this comeback presents a very different challenge. McGregor successfully rehabbed his first ACL and meniscus tear at just 25 years old. Now, at 38 and after years of elite-level competition, another major knee reconstruction will be far more demanding.

While advances in regenerative medicine, rehabilitation techniques, and sports science could accelerate his recovery, matching the turnaround he achieved 13 years ago would still be an extraordinary feat.