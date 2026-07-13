What’s Next for Conor McGregor? Three Possible Paths After UFC 329 

There is plenty to unpack after UFC 329 in Las Vegas, but every storyline was overshadowed by what unfolded in the main event. Conor McGregor returned to the Octagon for the first time in five years, only for his highly anticipated rematch against Max Holloway to end in devastating fashion.

Just 69 seconds into the fight, the former two-division champion suffered a serious right knee injury, one that many believe could involve an ACL or meniscus tear, bringing the contest to a deeply anticlimactic conclusion. The shocking finish also sent fans and betting sites scrambling, as one of the most anticipated comebacks in UFC history ended almost before it had begun.

In the immediate aftermath, many questioned whether the injury had effectively closed the curtain on McGregor’s MMA career. However, the Irishman quickly dismissed retirement talk. Taking to social media, McGregor reaffirmed his faith in God and vowed to return to fulfill the final fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

He also confirmed that his comeback will only come after undergoing surgery and completing what is expected to be a lengthy rehabilitation. With the full extent of the injury still unknown, predicting what lies ahead remains difficult. Even so, there are three realistic paths that could define McGregor’s future following UFC 329.

1- Finally Settling the Score With Michael Chandler

When Dana White announced Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway as the UFC 329 main event, plenty of fans were left scratching their heads. Holloway had spent McGregor’s five-year absence fighting elite names like Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria, and Justin Gaethje, while the Irishman had been out of competition since 2021.

Many believed Michael Chandler was the far more logical opponent. After all, the two were originally scheduled to meet at UFC 303 in 2024 before McGregor withdrew with a broken toe. They had also spent an entire season of The Ultimate Fighter 31 coaching opposite each other, building genuine bad blood and setting up a fight fans had been waiting years to see.

Instead, Chandler ended up paying the price. He sat on the sidelines for nearly two years, from November 2022 until November 2024, waiting for a fight that never happened, while McGregor eventually returned against Holloway. Now, after UFC 329, the Chandler matchup arguably makes more sense than ever if McGregor decides to fight again.

This certainly makes sense as neither man is in his prime anymore. Chandler is riding a four-fight losing streak and has gone just 1-6 in his last seven appearances. McGregor, meanwhile, has fought a handful of times since 2017, with his lone victory coming against an over-the-hill Donald Cerrone, leaving him 1-4 over that stretch.

On paper, it’s one of the few fights that feels evenly matched at this stage of their careers. Beyond the records, the rivalry is already there. They have natural chemistry, know how to sell a fight, and still have unfinished business dating back to TUF. If McGregor does make it back after recovering from his knee injury, finally booking Chandler would bring the story full circle, and perhaps give both veterans the most competitive and meaningful matchup available.

2- Walking Away From the Octagon for Good

Whether fans want to admit it or not, Conor McGregor’s prime arguably ended the moment he traded the Octagon for the boxing ring. The Irishman has openly admitted that the $100 million payday from the Floyd Mayweather fight, along with the lavish lifestyle that followed, pulled his focus away from MMA and sent him down what he has described as a dark path.

That shift has been reflected in both his performances and, more importantly, his activity inside the cage since 2017. In the last nine years, McGregor has fought just five times. His most recent appearance at UFC 329 came after a staggering 1,827-day layoff, the second-longest return to the Octagon in UFC history behind Nick Diaz.

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His record over that span also paints a grim picture: just one win against four defeats, with losses to elite opponents like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Dustin Poirier, and now the unfortunate injury setback against Max Holloway. The wear and tear on his body has been just as significant.

Ironically, McGregor first tore his ACL during his original fight with Holloway back in August 2013. He later revealed that he fought Chad Mendes at UFC 189 despite the torn ACL, entered the Nurmagomedov fight with a broken foot, and was warned by doctors about stress fractures in his tibia before the Poirier trilogy at UFC 264, a fight that ended with his horrific broken leg in the opening round.

Now, he is staring at yet another lengthy rehabilitation after suffering what appears to be an ACL or meniscus tear. Even if the recovery goes perfectly, few believe the Irishman will return looking like the fighter who once dominated two weight classes. And beyond the physical hurdles, there’s the mental challenge of picking yourself up after another devastating setback.

As McGregor celebrates his 38th birthday on July 14, the biggest question isn’t whether he can come back but whether he should at all. With just one fight remaining on his current UFC contract, his future is once again up in the air. If he chooses to make one final walk to the Octagon, it would cap off one of the greatest careers the sport has ever seen. But if UFC 329 proves to be his final appearance, most fans would understand.

3- The Case for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 3 After UFC 329

This is probably the least likely outcome, but it’s not completely out of the question. McGregor and Holloway are now 1-1 against each other. McGregor won their first meeting in Boston back in 2013, while Holloway picked up the victory at UFC 329.

The catch, however, is that the rematch lasted just 69 seconds and ended because of McGregor’s freak knee injury rather than either fighter clearly getting the better of the other. That leaves the rivalry with a lingering sense of unfinished business, something the UFC has never shied away from promoting.

Holloway certainly isn’t against the idea either. Speaking to Joe Rogan after the fight, the former featherweight champion openly welcomed a trilogy bout if McGregor is able to return. Keeping the trilogy at welterweight also makes plenty of sense. UFC 329 marked Holloway’s official debut at 170 pounds, and neither fighter would have to go through a brutal weight cut.

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For McGregor, that could be especially important as he recovers from another knee injury. For Holloway, it offers an opportunity to further establish himself in a third weight class without disrupting his title ambitions at featherweight or lightweight. And, of course, it would come with another massive payday for both men.

As mentioned, the business case is equally compelling. UFC 329 generated a record-breaking $26.4 million live gate at T-Mobile Arena, highlighting just how much interest there was in McGregor vs. Holloway II. Considering how abruptly the fight ended, it’s easy to imagine the UFC revisiting the matchup down the road if McGregor is healthy enough to compete again.