“Please God” – Conor McGregor Leans Into Faith, Targets Final UFC Contract Fight After ACL Scare 

It seems Conor McGregor may not be done after all. His long-awaited comeback at UFC 329 ended in devastating fashion after a catastrophic right knee injury just over a minute into the opening round handed Max Holloway a TKO victory. McGregor burst out of the gate with an explosive jumping roundhouse kick, but slow-motion replays appeared to show him landing awkwardly before his right knee buckled beneath him.

The former two-division champion desperately tried to regain his footing, but he was unable to put any weight on his injured leg. With McGregor incapable of defending himself, referee Mike Beltran stepped in to wave off the contest at the 1:09 mark of Round 1. A heartbroken McGregor remained seated on his stool as cageside physicians assessed the injury before his coaches helped him out of the Octagon.

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In the aftermath, speculation spread across the MMA world that McGregor had entered the fight with a pre-existing injury and concealed it in order to cash in on his long-awaited return. The Irishman quickly shut down those claims, insisting he was fully healthy heading into UFC 329. However, he admitted he was mentally in “a dark place,” describing the emotional toll of the injury as “hell.”

Now, just two days after the heartbreaking defeat, McGregor appears to be drawing strength from his faith. In a heartfelt Instagram post, the 38-year-old declared that he intends to fight again despite facing surgery.

He wrote, “My faith is unconditional, and I am thankful I get to prove it! My lifestyle changes are permanent and not just until. I am thankful I get to prove it. I am in sin city and remain completely devoid of all sin. I will not open that door nor crack its seal! I am already back to collecting wins! In Jesus name I pray!”

He added, “Church was intense today, my heart is heavy, but through Christ, my mind is STRONG! I am so grateful to see my family fall more in love with God each day! I am a child of God. I am a friend of God. God makes a way for me where there seems to be no way. I am not a victim of my circumstances, I overcome them. God is at work in me to will and to work his good pleasure! My youth is being renewed like the eagles! In Jesus, I am thoroughly loved, cherished, adored. I walk in divine health. I live under supernatural protection.”

McGregor then turned his attention to what comes next, revealing that surgery is the immediate priority before beginning rehabilitation. Despite the crushing setback, he made it clear that he still intends to fulfill the final fight remaining on his current UFC contract.

He said, “All things work out for my good! All things are possible for me because I am a believer! Surgery. Prehab. Return to martial arts practice. Go again. Final fight of the contract. Please God! I trust in You, Lord! Show me Your way. Thank You, God.”

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While McGregor stopped short of confirming the exact diagnosis, both UFC physicians and Dana White indicated that the injury is believed to be a torn ACL. Cruelly, career-altering injuries have now defined the endings of McGregor’s last two UFC appearances. At UFC 264 in July 2021, he suffered a gruesome broken left leg against Dustin Poirier, an injury that sidelined him for nearly five years.

Ironically, this is not the first time he has damaged his ACL against Max Holloway. During their first meeting in August 2013, McGregor tore his ACL early in the fight but battled through the pain to secure a unanimous decision victory. This time, however, the injury proved far too severe, leaving him unable to continue just 69 seconds into the contest.

With McGregor turning 38 on July 14 and now facing another lengthy rehabilitation, the road back to the Octagon has become steeper than ever. Even if he successfully recovers from surgery, another year on the sidelines would further shrink the window for one final comeback, making the prospect of ending his UFC career on a triumphant note appear increasingly uncertain.