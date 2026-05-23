The Unprecedented Achievement Behind Dana White’s Pride After 30 Years Running UFC

A clip from Dana White’s recent interview went viral on Friday. Sitting alongside editor David Remnick, the UFC CEO made a claim that most combat sports executives simply cannot make. In 30 years and over 7,700 fights, no one has ever died from injuries sustained inside the UFC Octagon.

While White has shared this statistic before, it stands out right now. Global fighter safety has been facing serious scrutiny recently. But smaller MMA promotions outside the UFC do not share this perfect safety record.

Dana White’s 30-Year Safety Record Puts UFC in a Category of Its Own in Combat Sports

Incidents like the tragic passing of regional fighter Isaac Johnson following a late-2025 match highlight the immense risk when lower-tier events lack the multi-million dollar medical vetting, brain scans and immediate advanced ringside care that major promotions provide.

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At the same time, medical researchers are pushing for serious changes to reduce long-term brain injuries. The Association of Ringside Physicians recently issued official demands for promotions to adopt curved-finger MMA glove designs to heavily reduce dangerous eye pokes and permanent eye damage.

In this vacuum, during a recent New Yorker interview, Remnick asked the UFC boss about how dangerous this combat sport is inside the octagon. White was quick to share his pride.

He said, “30 years, never had a death or serious injury. Cheerleading can’t say that. And six to seven boxers die a year. Nobody’s ever died. Thirty years. When you spend the money on the proper medical attention before they get in, during the fight, and after the fight, you eliminate a lot of the risks in this sport.”

Just to recap, Manuel Velazquez’s Boxing Fatality Collection lists 923 deaths in boxing between 1890 and 2008, averaging about 13 fatalities a year. For MMA, tracking records show 20 deaths in official fights and nine in underground ones.

In 2007, Sam Vasquez died from a brain hemorrhage after a fight in Houston. In 2017, Donshay White collapsed and died backstage at an amateur show in Louisville.

Back in 2015, a ONE Championship fighter named Yang Jian Bing died from a brutal weight cut. That tragedy forced ONE to ban dehydration and require mandatory hydration checks.

But none of those happened in the UFC. The UFC’s death toll is literally zero. This safety gap comes down to cash and screening. White spends millions every year on medical care. UFC’s pre-fight checks have actually saved at least 10 fighters by catching life-threatening issues before they ever stepped into the cage.

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They have doctors ringside at every show and force everyone to get checked out after they fight. Plus, UFC fighters are the best of the best because they have years of experience. On the flip side, most fighters who died in smaller promotions had fewer than four pro fights and went in with minimal medical checks.