Francis Ngannou Snubs Dana White-Conor McGregor Stunt Cold After Generous Act on Netflix

Francis Ngannou dominated his return at MVP MMA’s historic Netflix debut. He knocked out Philipe Lins in under five minutes, gave away his $100,000 performance bonus and then refused to acknowledge the UFC’s attempt to steal his spotlight. But he looked visibly pissed off with Dana White’s cheeky move.

On Saturday, the heavyweight star closed the deal with a devastating left hook at 4:31 of Round 1. It was exactly the clinical finish MVP and Netflix needed for their broadcast. But the most selling drama took place before the bout began.

Exactly when Ngannou was making his walkout to the cage, White officially announced Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway at UFC 329 on July 11 for International Fight Week.

The petty counter-programming fooled no one. Jake Paul called it an insecure move. When reporters asked Ngannou about the announcement at the post-fight press conference, he just brushed off the UFC’s attempt to hijack his spotlight.

Francis Ngannou’s Blunt Response to Dana White’s Cheeky Stunt

Though he looked annoyed by the UFC CEO’s move, in the post-fight presser, he was unbothered by the timing. When he learned that White had strategically made the McGregor move during his walkout, the former UFC heavyweight champion told everyone to move on.

“What the f— do I have to do with that? Am I supposed to stop my walkout?” Ngannou replied. “I don’t care. Let’s move on—life goes on.”

Francis Ngannou just reacted to Dana White announcing Conor McGregor’s fight: “What the f*ck do I have to do with that? I should stop my walkout? I don’t care bro.” 💀 https://t.co/loFlvWVEFO pic.twitter.com/UKhd8PIMZT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) May 17, 2026



He left the UFC in early 2023 after contentious pay and control disputes, ultimately vacating the heavyweight title. Since then, he has earned massive paydays in boxing against Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, reportedly making tens of millions combined.

For this Netflix debut, he took home a guaranteed $1.5 million purse, which is far more than the standard heavyweight pay White offers in his promotion. The UFC boss has used counter-programming tactics for years, including dropping news to bury Ngannou’s PFL signing in 2023.

Since Ngannou is already familiar with such actions of White, he chose not to drag out the drama.

Francis Ngannou Hands $100K Bonus to Lins, Reinforcing Why He Left UFC

However, White’s cheeky move failed to divert the attention from Ngannou entirely. After winning a $100,000 performance bonus for knocking out Philipe Lins, Ngannou announced he was giving the entire sum to Lins. Since Lins earned a flat $100,000 for the fight, the kind gesture doubled his pay.



About his generous act, Ngannou explained, “Even though he was promoted, I believe he was being underestimated. By the way, I think he’s the guy that deserves the Performance of the Night.”

White’s announcement captured headlines, but Ngannou’s actions earned huge respect and love. Both men got what they wanted. It is hard to find the winner right away.