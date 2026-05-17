How Conor McGregor Will “Son Child” Max Holloway at UFC 329 — Expectations After The Notorious’ Sinister Warning

The UFC’s biggest star is finally back. Dana White officially confirmed the huge news on Saturday that Conor McGregor will return to the Octagon on July 11, headlining UFC 329 main event against former featherweight titleholder Max Holloway in Las Vegas during International Fight Week.

White made it on a glitchy Instagram Live stream that started during Francis Ngannou’s walkout on Netflix’s rival MMA card, immediately pulling the entire combat sports conversation back to the UFC.

It will be McGregor’s first fight in five years. His last appearance was in July 2021, when he broke his lower tibia in a loss to Dustin Poirier. His return was delayed twice. First, by a broken toe that forced him out of a 2024 match against Michael Chandler, and then by an 18-month drug-testing suspension issued by Combat Sports Anti-Doping.

Following White’s big announcement, Holloway posted his ultimate return teaser on social media and “The Notorious” did not show mercy in his fiery response.

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway: Thirteen Years Between Rounds

McGregor beat Holloway by unanimous decision in August 2013, despite tearing his ACL during the fight. It was McGregor’s second UFC bout and Holloway’s sixth career fight. Holloway has chased a rematch ever since and finally gets the chance more than a decade later.

Former champion Daniel Cormier recently explained Holloway’s motivation for a rematch, stating, “He just said it’s what he wants because he feels he’s earned it. Max has put a lot of work in for the company, and he deserves an opportunity to try to right something that he feels was done so wrong so many years ago.”

🚨BREAKING🚨 Conor McGregor will take on Max Holloway in the MAIN EVENT of UFC329 on July 11th at 170lbs (Per @ufc ) pic.twitter.com/Y5qkteCPc9 — Combat Casuals (@Combat_Casuals) May 17, 2026



After that loss, Holloway built a 13-fight win streak, won the featherweight championship, defended it twice against Jose Aldo and knocked out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. He enters UFC 329 with a 27-9 record and holds the UFC records for most significant strikes (3,655) and total strikes (3,907) landed.

The Irishman also defeated Jose Aldo, knocking him out in 13 seconds. His last win was a 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in January 2020. He enters the International Fight Week with a 22-6 record.

Expectations for Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Showdown

This is the real question, and the MMA community is split on it after the two-time UFC champion wrote, “I’m gonna son you, child. Again” after sharing Holloway’s aura-farming video.



McGregor’s best chance at victory relies heavily on the early rounds. His left hand remains highly dangerous, and fighting at 170 pounds gives him true stopping power. Reports indicate McGregor’s camp is pushing for a three-round bout rather than the standard five-round main event format, a clear sign they want to limit his time in the cage.

That strategy makes sense, however. Holloway’s pace, hand speed, and stamina peak in the later rounds. McGregor historically tires under pressure, which caused his stoppage losses to Nate Diaz and Khabib Nurmagomedov. A longer fight gives the high-volume Holloway a distinct advantage.

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Holloway enters the bout looking to rebound from a unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326 in March. While that loss raised questions about his current form, Oliveira won using a grappling-heavy game plan.

Because McGregor relies on striking, Holloway will face a different style of fight at UFC 329. It remains to be seen whether McGregor can pull off the biggest comeback in modern MMA history, just three days before he turns 38.