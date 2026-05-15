Conor McGregor’s Trash Talk Empire Vindicated as Ronda Rousey Crowns Him Ultimate Entertainer

Ronda Rousey has reshaped the commercial landscape for women’s MMA entirely. She knows what makes a fighter sellable. So, when Netflix asked her to build the perfect fighter ahead of her return this Saturday, she handed two of the nine slots to Conor McGregor.

In a hypothetical roster that includes Anderson Silva’s striking, Georges St-Pierre’s fight IQ, Brock Lesnar’s athleticism and the Diaz brothers’ chin and cardio, McGregor surprisingly got the microphone role twice.

Ronda Rousey Hands Conor McGregor Dual Roles in Her Ultimate Fighter Build

Netflix Sports posted a clip ahead of the Most Valuable Promotions MMA card at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood. The card is headlined by Rousey vs. Gina Carano, with Nate Diaz vs. Mike Perry and Francis Ngannou vs. Philipe Lins rounding out a triple main event. But she entered her comeback bout, the 30-year-old built her ideal fighter using specific traits from UFC icons.

She picked Anderson Silva for striking, Rousey herself for grappling and submissions, Lesnar for athleticism, the Diaz brothers for cardio and chin, and GSP for fight IQ. Every other pick is grounded purely in technical pedigree.

Ronda Rousey’s ultimate MMA fighter: Striking: Anderson Silva

Grappling: Ronda Rousey

Submission: Ronda Rousey

Trash Talk: Conor McGregor

Entertainer: Conor McGregor

Athleticism: Brock Lesnar

Cardio: Nick & Nate Diaz

Fight IQ: Georges St-Pierre

Chin: Nick & Nate Diaz 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/EukTeh21LT — Netflix Sports (@netflixsports) May 15, 2026

McGregor, whose return is the most hyped topic inside the MMA community now, got an exceptional trash talk and entertainment slot from the mother of two.

The Irishman pushed mixed martial arts into the mainstream. His trash talk, press conferences, and walkouts drew massive audiences, breaking UFC attendance and pay-per-view records.

Although he became the first UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight classes at the same time, his ability to sell a fight is so incredible that it justifies his spot as the ultimate entertainer.

Moreover, his popularity extended beyond MMA. His 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather sold 4.3 million pay-per-view buys, despite McGregor having no professional boxing experience. Rousey’s breakdown highlights that his success relied as much on raw charisma as it did on fighting technique.

The Return of Conor McGregor is Now Just a Matter of Time

Dana White confirmed this week that McGregor should return this summer and the UFC boss is very confident about that. Reports point to a rematch against former champion Max Holloway at UFC 329.

He recently posted on Instagram, penning, “Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again.” Whether that confidence is justified after so many years away is open to debate. It remains to be seen when White officially gets his signature on the paper.