Will Conor McGregor Return at UFC 329? Dana White Sends Strong Update

Waiting for five years is a significant duration. Conor McGregor, 37, has not stepped inside the Octagon since July 10, 2021, when he suffered a leg injury against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Since then, fans have watched potential return dates come and go, including a scrapped matchup with Michael Chandler and a lengthy drug-testing eligibility delay that dragged into 2026.

On Thursday, Dana White sounded different. The UFC CEO moved past his usual “we’ll see” responses and finally put a specific season on the return with extreme confidence.

Dana White Puts His Reputation on Conor McGregor Fighting This Summer

Appearing on “The Jim Rome Show” on Thursday, Dana White gave his most conclusive statement regarding McGregor, confirming the Irish star will fight this summer.

“We’re in a great place with Conor,” White told Rome. “I’m extremely confident that Conor will fight this year. I’m extremely confident that we’ll get him dialed in and ready to roll. He’s training. There’s footage out there of him training right now.”

White didn’t name an opponent or a date, but said, “We haven’t announced anything yet. He’ll fight this summer. Let me just start there. He’ll fight this summer.”

“We’re in a great place with Conor. I’m extremely confident that Conor will fight this year.”@DanaWhite says Conor McGregor has NOT fought for the last time in #UFC. pic.twitter.com/y9P7AiOFE3 — Jim Rome (@jimrome) May 7, 2026



Rumors are circulating that Max Holloway will be the opponent, with the fight expected at UFC 329 on July 11 as part of International Fight Week. The card is currently without a main event, and with UFC Welterweight Champion Islam Makhachev targeted for UFC 330 in August, July is the logical slot for McGregor’s return.

McGregor himself seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram, penning, “The rumours are true! Mr. Confidence returns to save fighting again!”



He also confirmed his summer return during March outside his restaurant in Ireland. Speaking with DrinkLitt, he said, “I am in negotiations with the Ultimate Fighting Championship about the bout, either the White House or thereabouts. Sometime in the summer, McGregor will return.”

So, the narrative of his summer return feels genuine from every angle. Initially, McGregor lobbied heavily to be part of the historic UFC Freedom 250 event on June 14, even claiming he was negotiating directly with the government for a $100 million deal. However, White dismissed these claims as “goofy” and “wrong,” clarifying that McGregor was “not even close” to being ready for a June comeback.

Logistical hurdles, such as the inability to sell tickets or feature typical sponsors on the South Lawn, also made a McGregor-level gate unlikely for that venue.

The UFC Boss acknowledged that last year’s expected return fell through, but said what is happening behind the scenes now makes him more assured. The contract renegotiation appears to be closing in.

“It’s looking good,” White told reporters after UFC 328 in Winnipeg. “Once we get a deal done with him, we’ll announce it.” McGregor is officially eligible to fight again after finishing an 18-month suspension in March. With that legal hurdle cleared, the last major barrier to his return is gone.

For now, White’s word is the clearest signal yet. Summer is on the table and this time, the paperwork seems to be getting done.