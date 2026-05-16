Details Emerge on Conor McGregor’s Unusual Request for UFC 329 Return Fight Against Max Holloway 

After months of speculation, the UFC officially unveiled the full lineup for its historic Freedom 250 event, scheduled to take place on June 14, 2026, on the South Lawn of the White House. While many fans expected the long-awaited return of Conor McGregor to headline the card, the promotion instead stacked the event with championship fights, led by major title bouts featuring Ilia Topuria and Alex Pereira.

However, the latest rumors suggest the Irish superstar is being saved for an even bigger spotlight, with plans pointing toward a headline return during International Fight Week on July 11 at UFC 329. The possibility was first discussed by Ariel Helwani, who noted that an International Fight Week comeback always appeared to be the more realistic scenario for McGregor.

With the UFC reportedly investing more than $60 million into the unprecedented White House event, the promotion is not expected to generate massive profits from the card itself. As a result, separating McGregor from another blockbuster event could be a calculated business move, especially considering he remains the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view draw even in 2026. Reports also indicate that the former two-division champion is being lined up for a rematch against Max Holloway, assuming negotiations continue progressing smoothly.

Helwani even claimed earlier this week that the fight was “on the goal line,” suggesting both sides are closing in on an agreement. However, fresh reports have added another intriguing twist to the situation. According to reports from the New York Post, McGregor is pushing for the fight to be contested over three rounds instead of the traditional five-round format typically reserved for UFC main events. If finalized, McGregor vs. Holloway 2 would almost certainly headline UFC 329 during International Fight Week, making the request highly unusual.

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As MMA fans know, UFC main events are almost always scheduled for five rounds, with very few exceptions throughout the promotion’s history. If granted, McGregor would become one of the rare stars to receive that kind of accommodation, a development that has already sparked questions about whether the Irishman is fully prepared for the demands of a five-round return after such a lengthy absence from competition.

Furthermore, the showdown against Holloway is expected to take place at welterweight, marking the first time ‘Blessed’ would compete in the 170-pound division. Although the UFC has yet to make the matchup official, many fans anticipated that Dana White and the promotion would announce the fight during the highly publicized Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano MVP MMA 1 event on Netflix, potentially stealing some attention from the returning women’s MMA legends.

However, with negotiations and rumors still swirling, it appears fans may have to wait a little longer before finally receiving an official date for McGregor’s comeback. For the unversed, Holloway and McGregor first shared the Octagon back in 2013 in a featherweight matchup that now feels like a lifetime ago.

Both men battled through significant injuries during the three-round contest. Holloway entered the fight dealing with an ankle issue, while McGregor famously tore his ACL during the bout, an injury that ultimately required surgery and an extended recovery period. Despite the history between them, the two stars have never met again inside the cage.

Since then, Holloway has built a Hall of Fame-worthy resume, eventually moving up to lightweight last year, where he has gone 1-1 so far. His most recent appearance ended in a loss of the BMF title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. McGregor, meanwhile, has struggled to regain momentum in recent years, losing three of his last four fights. His most recent outing came against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, a bout that ended in devastating fashion after the Irishman suffered a gruesome leg injury.