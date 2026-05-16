Gina Carano Shares Emotional Health Journey After Losing 100 Pounds for MMA Comeback Against Ronda Rousey

Anything can happen in MMA, and few could have imagined a scenario in which two of women’s combat sports’ biggest pioneers would return to settle unfinished business inside the cage. Yet in a stunning development, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are set to come out of retirement after more than a decade for a blockbuster mixed martial arts showdown. In less than 24 hours, the fight will headline the first live MMA card broadcast on the platform.

For the unversed, Rousey vs. Carano is scheduled as a five-round featherweight contest at 145 pounds, with Most Valuable Promotions promoting what is being billed as a landmark night for the sport and a rare clash between two women who helped shape the foundation of women’s MMA. And for Carano, the road back to this moment has been nothing short of grueling.

The former Strikeforce star has not competed in combat sports since August 2009, when she suffered a loss to Cris Cyborg before stepping away from competition. Over the years, Carano’s body underwent major changes, including a period where she weighed more than 250 pounds when talks of a potential fight with Rousey first surfaced. She also revealed that she had become pre-diabetic and admitted her overall health had deteriorated significantly.

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Ahead of the highly anticipated return, Carano shared an emotional and inspiring post on social media detailing the remarkable 100-pound transformation that allowed her to weigh in at 141.4 pounds for the featherweight bout during the official MVP MMA 1 weigh-ins.

She took to X and wrote, “Vulnerable post, but here we are. I just weighed in at 141.4 lbs. Since Sept. 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100 lbs. It hurts to say that and share, but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.”

The MMA pioneer added, “It did not happen overnight. If it wasn’t for having this incredibly challenging goal in fighting Ronda Rousey, I most definitely wouldn’t have reached this. I was pre-diabetic, had trouble simply walking in September 2024, and have been on the path to recovery to turn myself back into an athlete since then.”

Carano then opened up further about the difficult moments she endured throughout the transformation process. “It was hard, so damn hard. There was so much to learn, too much to unpack here, ups, downs, plateaus, things I learned late, I wish I learned earlier, trial by error, but I did it. Thank you to Ronda, who waited patiently while I lost this weight, and giving me something to aim for.”

Ok. Vulnerable post but here we are. I just weighed in at 141.4 lbs.

Since Sept 2024 to today, May 15, 2026, I have lost 100lbs. It hurts to say that and share but I am going to share it because I worked so damn hard every week for over a year and a half to shed this weight.… pic.twitter.com/224i52wasN — Gina Carano 🕯 (@ginacarano) May 15, 2026

Carano also thanked her loved ones for supporting her return to fighting shape after nearly 17 years away from combat sports. She added, “There is still so much I need to learn and want to do in the health space and to continue transforming my body, but for today, I thank God, my husband, and my family for sticking with and encouraging me the whole way. I pray this encourages you wherever you are in your health journey. Believe there is hope. Never give up. Okay, enough emo, I’ve got a fight tomorrow. We’ve worked so hard to get here. Tune in!!”

Both women have undergone major physical transformations in preparation for their long-awaited comeback, with Rousey also navigating motherhood after giving birth to two children during the decade since her last fight. Now that both MMA icons have successfully made weight, anticipation is at an all-time high as fans prepare to see two of the sport’s most influential figures step back inside the cage for the first time in years.