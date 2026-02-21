Cris Cyborg Offers to Help Gina Carano Train for Ronda Rousey Showdown

The entire MMA world is counting down to May 16, when Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are set to collide in a long-awaited dream matchup, a fight few ever believed would actually happen in 2026. The blockbuster bout was made official after Most Valuable Promotions announced that the showdown would headline their first-ever MMA card streaming live on Netflix from Intuit Dome in California.

The featherweight clash stunned fans, given how long it has been since either pioneer of women’s MMA last stepped inside the cage. Following the announcement, former UFC 145lbs champion Cris Cyborg voiced her disapproval and has since taken things a step further, publicly mocking Rousey while offering to assist Carano in training for the highly anticipated showdown.

Cris Cyborg Calls Out Ronda Rousey for ‘Prime’ Snub While Supporting Gina Carano

For the unversed, Cris Cyborg famously handed Gina Carano her first and only professional defeat under the Strikeforce banner in August 2009, scoring a first-round TKO in what was widely recognized as the first major women’s MMA main event.

The Brazilian also shares a long and complicated history with Ronda Rousey. For years, Cyborg pushed for a 145-pound superfight while Rousey reigned over the bantamweight division, but the matchup never materialized. Rousey frequently dismissed the idea, often citing Cyborg’s past PED suspension as a reason to avoid the fight.

By the time Cyborg debuted in the company at UFC 198, Rousey had already lost her title to Holly Holm at UFC 193 via a devastating head-kick knockout. Rousey returned after a year-long hiatus but suffered another decisive knockout loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207, a defeat that ultimately led to her retirement.

In the broader context, Rousey has since spoken about dealing with significant concussion and CTE concerns, which she has said contributed to stepping away from competition earlier than expected.

Cyborg referenced that history when the Rousey–Carano fight was announced, taking to X to fire off a pointed response: “All those years of ducking me at 145 when we were both in our prime?! “I thought you had CTE or something?”

🤡 all those years of ducking me at 145 when we were both in our prime?! I thought you had CTE or something? https://t.co/QPKRFa9ClR pic.twitter.com/Ni8TEQLyYf — CrisCy₿org.Com (@criscyborg) February 17, 2026

Now reigning as a champion under the PFL banner, Cyborg has doubled down, offering to help Carano prepare while continuing to needle her longtime rival. In a recent social media post, she dismissed interest in a rematch with Rousey and instead floated the idea of assisting the returning 43-year-old in training camp.

“I would rather help @ginacarano prepare for her comeback if I can than compete against her,” Cyborg wrote on X.

I would rather help @ginacarano prepare for her comeback if I can than compete against her — CrisCy₿org.Com (@criscyborg) February 19, 2026

This isn’t new territory either. As recently as 2024, Cyborg took another jab by suggesting Rousey might be dealing with CTE after Rousey declared herself the greatest fighter of all time.

Given that Rousey has not competed since 2016 and Carano has been out of action since 2009, both are expected to undergo extensive medical testing before the bout can move forward, especially with the event taking place outside the UFC’s jurisdiction. How the situation develops in the coming months will be closely watched across the combat sports world.