Ronda Rousey Faces Backlash From Dakota Ditcheva Over “Cleft Lip” Remark Directed at Khamzat Chimaev

In less than 24 hours, Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano will come out of retirement to headline Most Valuable Promotions’ debut MMA card in a dream featherweight showdown. Beyond the historic stakes surrounding the bout, several major storylines have dominated fight week. Rousey has openly taken aim at the UFC in recent weeks, criticizing the promotion for failing to put on the best fights, taking shots at the upcoming Freedom 250 card, and accusing UFC executives Dana White and Hunter Campbell of underpaying fighters and engaging in poor business practices.

However, one of the most controversial moments came when Rousey addressed former middleweight champion Khamzat Chimaev and referenced his cleft lip during fight week. Chimaev, who recently lost the 185lbs title to Sean Strickland at UFC 328, had criticized Rousey for attacking the UFC and suggested she should be grateful to the promotion for helping elevate her into a global star.

Rousey fired back during Thursday’s pre-fight press conference, delivering remarks that quickly sparked backlash across the MMA world. She said, “Fucking cleft lip, Lincoln is just hating. No one gives a shit about his ineffectual wrestle fuckfests. Unlike Kumquat, I have 100% finish rate.”

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The comments were widely condemned, with many within the sport criticizing Rousey for targeting Chimaev’s physical condition. One of the most notable reactions came from reigning PFL flyweight champion Dakota Ditcheva, who publicly distanced herself from one of her longtime idols.

The English star took to X and wrote, “Ronda’s comment towards Chimaev regarding his cleft palate was absolutely disgraceful. I am no longer a fan. As a mother, you should know better. The amount of young children navigating difficulties like that while you sit on a worldwide stage mocking it. Do better.”

@RondaRousey ‘s comment towards Chimaev regarding his cleft palate was absolutely disgraceful. I am no longer a fan. As a mother, you should know better. The amount of young children navigating difficulties like that while you sit on a worldwide stage mocking it. Do better. — Dakota Ditcheva (@dakotadofficial) May 15, 2026

Ditcheva’s criticism quickly drew responses from hardcore UFC and Rousey supporters online, prompting her to further clarify her stance in a follow-up post. She wrote, “For all my twitter trolls lol. As a young woman & fighter, I have always looked up to Ronda & been inspired by her. Without being disrespectful, Chimaev, Sean, and Jon were never my role models & not people I looked up to. I simply appreciate their skills in the cage.”

Despite the backlash, Rousey remains the central figure heading into the event and continues to dominate headlines with her outspoken comments. The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion will make her first combat sports appearance since her loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 nearly a decade ago. Ditcheva, meanwhile, does not currently have a fight booked after being forced to withdraw from a scheduled PFL bout in February because of injury.