Khamzat Chimaev Blasts Ronda Rousey for Criticizing UFC Fighter Pay

Ronda Rousey’s war of words with the UFC has only intensified. As the former women’s bantamweight champion prepares for her long-awaited return to the cage against Gina Carano on May 16, she continues to take repeated shots at her former employer. For those catching up, Rousey is set to compete in MMA for the first time since 2016, headlining Most Valuable Promotions’s debut MMA event on Netflix.

Standing across from her will be Carano, who is also ending a lengthy hiatus, returning to action for the first time since 2009. In the buildup to the event, Rousey has been vocal about her criticism of the UFC’s standing as the industry leader, accusing the promotion of failing to pay fighters a living wage despite its massive $7.7 billion broadcasting deal with Paramount.

She also mocked the company’s upcoming White House event, suggesting that the UFC is no longer the premier destination for fighters. More recently, Rousey drew comparisons between UFC fighter pay and what athletes on her May 16 card are guaranteed, revealing that every fighter competing on the Netflix-backed event will earn at least $40,000, regardless of the outcome.

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While notable names such as Demetrious Johnson, Conor McGregor, and Jon Jones have supported Rousey’s stance on fighter pay in various ways, Khamzat Chimaev has pushed back against her comments. ‘Borz’ recently posted the first video on his YouTube channel, where he addressed Rousey’s criticism of the promotion that helped launch her career.

The reigning middleweight champion said, “There never would have been Ronda Rousey without [the] UFC. I hate this. If they pay good or don’t pay good, who cares? When she was Olympic champ, what did she make then?”

Khamzat Chimaev went IN on Ronda Rousey after her recent comments about UFC fighter pay 😬 “There would never have been Ronda Rousey without UFC. I hate this, like [ungrateful]. If they pay good or don’t pay good, who cares. When she was Olympic champ, what did she make then?”… pic.twitter.com/2rm6pwl2u7 — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) April 23, 2026

Chimaev also backed a teammate’s remarks, labeling Rousey ungrateful for what the UFC had done for her during the early stages of her career. His stance reflects a broader sentiment among some fighters who credit the organization for elevating them to global recognition. Chimaev’s point isn’t without merit. Following her 2013 debut, Rousey quickly became one of the biggest stars in combat sports, helping bring women’s MMA into the mainstream.

Still, her recent comments have drawn scrutiny, especially given that she had initially explored a potential UFC return before negotiations for the Carano fight materialized elsewhere. Moreover, the Chechen’s take closely mirrors that of Sean O’Malley, who has similarly questioned where stars like Jones, McGregor, and Rousey would be without the UFC providing them a platform. Meanwhile, Chimaev is just two weeks away from his first title defense against arch-rival Sean Strickland at UFC 328 on May 9, 2026.