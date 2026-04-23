Ilia Topuria Shares Intriguing Take on Potential Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Rematch Outcome

With UFC Freedom 250 now officially being headlined by Ilia Topuria, who is set to unify the lightweight title against Justin Gaethje, fans may have to wait a little longer for Conor McGregor’s long-anticipated return. According to reports from Ariel Helwani, the former two-division champion is being positioned for an even bigger stage, potentially headlining the 2026 International Fight Week card, which happens to be UFC 329.

Helwani noted that the July 11th return was always the more realistic scenario, especially with the promotion reportedly investing over $60 million into the unprecedented White House event, leaving limited room for profit. As a result, keeping McGregor, still the UFC’s biggest draw even in 2026, on a separate marquee card could be a calculated move to balance the financial scales.

Helwani also floated the possibility of a blockbuster rematch between McGregor and Max Holloway, revisiting a rivalry that dates back 13 years. Holloway himself has expressed interest in the bout, even suggesting he would move up to welterweight for the opportunity following his loss of the BMF title to Charles Oliveira at UFC 326. When asked how a potential McGregor vs. Holloway rematch might unfold in 2026, Topuria offered a measured take.

Speaking to Helwani, he said, “You never know. I thought that Max was going to beat Charles, and he lost by complete domination.”

Topuria also highlighted McGregor’s long-standing unpredictability, something evident even during his peak years. He said, “So I don’t know, with Conor, you never know. You never know. Sometimes he goes in, and he makes it look easy. Sometimes he lost to Nate Diaz. When you lose to Nate Diaz, it’s very difficult to make predictions about someone like him.”

ilia topuria on conor mcgregor: bro you lost to nate diaz (Via: @arielhelwani ) pic.twitter.com/fQ1uEP3kDe — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 20, 2026

ALSO READ: Arman Tsarukyan Blasts Ilia Topuria’s Bold Claim, Says Even Khabib Nurmagomedov Cannot Submit Islam Makhachev

Topuria was referencing McGregor’s shocking submission loss to Diaz at UFC 196, where he was finished at welterweight in under two rounds. The defeat came just months after McGregor’s iconic 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo to claim the featherweight title, ending Aldo’s near-decade-long unbeaten run.

That contrast perfectly captures the unpredictability Topuria alluded to, making any future clash involving McGregor, especially a rematch with Holloway, as compelling as ever. Looking back at McGregor and Holloway, their first meeting dates all the way back to August 2013, when McGregor secured a unanimous decision victory over the future featherweight champion.

Both men went on to carve out remarkable careers: McGregor became a two-division world champion, while Holloway built a legacy by defeating nearly every contender put in front of him, with notable exceptions including Alexander Volkanovski and Topuria over the past decade.

Their 2013 clash was also defined by adversity, as both fighters entered the bout carrying injuries. Holloway had an ankle issue, and McGregor suffered a torn ACL during the fight, which later required surgery and a lengthy recovery. Despite the passage of time and their rise to stardom, the two have never shared the Octagon again.

Meanwhile, Topuria has also weighed in on the possibility of facing McGregor in a high-profile money fight, should the Irishman’s comeback prove successful. Speaking candidly, Topuria said, “It’s not on my radar, but if I get offered that fight, we’ll see where Conor is going to be at that point.”

He added, “If he gets a win, a great comeback, he wins his next fight, and I get offered that fight, we’ll see. I never close the door for those kinds of opportunities, even if we are not on the same level right now.”

topuria on conor mcgregor: “sports-wise, we know he’s almost finished” if he gets a win, a great comeback, he wins his next fight, and I get offered that fight, we’ll see.” I never close the doors for those kind of opportunities… even if we are not on the same level right… pic.twitter.com/hMAKRs1Q93 — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) April 20, 2026

For now, however, Topuria’s focus remains on his own return. As already stated, he is set to headline UFC Freedom 250 against Justin Gaethje in his first fight since June 2025. As for McGregor, his prolonged five-year absence from competition could finally come to an end at UFC 329 if plans fall into place. The former champion last competed at UFC 264, where he suffered a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier, making his potential return one of the most anticipated storylines in the sport.