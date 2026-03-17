Sean O’Malley Sides With the UFC Amid Public Fallout With Jon Jones and Ronda Rousey

Sean O’Malley was among the first MMA stars to question Conor Benn’s reported $15 million deal with Zuffa Boxing, even suggesting he deserved a similar payday. However, the former bantamweight champion now appears to have softened his stance amid the UFC’s ongoing tensions with some of its biggest names. The situation has grown increasingly volatile, particularly between Jon Jones and Dana White. White recently dismissed Jones’ involvement in the proposed White House card, citing lingering hip issues and suggesting the heavyweight star may be done with the promotion. Jones, in turn, pushed back publicly and even requested his release.

At the same time, Ronda Rousey has intensified her criticism of the UFC following her move to Most Valuable Promotions, where she is set to face Gina Carano. Rousey has gone as far as calling the UFC Freedom 250 card a joke and recently targeted White and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell. Despite the backdrop of pay disputes and public criticism, O’Malley has ultimately sided with the promotion. Acknowledging the platform the promotion has provided, he believes the UFC has played a crucial role in building fighters into global stars, signaling a notable shift from his earlier stance.

Sean O’Malley Wonders Where Jon Jones and Ronda Rousey Would Be Without the UFC

In a recent YouTube Q&A on his channel, Sean O’Malley weighed in on the growing tensions between the UFC and several of its aforementioned stars, including Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, and Ronda Rousey. He questioned where these global names would be without the UFC platform that helped elevate them to stardom.

He said, “It’s crazy you see all these top guys having issues with the UFC, and Ronda obviously is not in the UFC anymore, but talking shit about it. Conor, the biggest star of all time, having issues with the UFC. Jon Jones, the GOAT, having issues with the UFC.”

The former bantamweight champion continued by reflecting on the role the promotion has played in shaping their careers and financial success. He added, “It’s crazy, all of these careers, who would Conor, Jones, and Ronda be without the UFC? Could they have been successful in other ventures? Yes. Could they have made as much money? Probably not. So it’s weird. I get where they’re coming from, too, if they think they’re being treated unfair, speak up.”

Sean O’Malley wonders who Conor McGregor, Jon Jones, and Ronda Rousey would be without the UFC amid growing complaints from top stars 👀🤯 “It’s crazy to see all these top guys have an issue with the UFC. Who would Conor, Jones, and Ronda be without the UFC? If they feel like… pic.twitter.com/zxzy9vZkyP — Red Corner MMA (@RedCorner_MMA) March 16, 2026

ALSO READ: Alex Pereira Pens Lucrative 8-Fight UFC Deal, Signals Potential Farewell Stretch

O’Malley also emphasized the importance of gratitude, while acknowledging the complexity of fighter-promoter relationships. He said, “You’ve got to be grateful for what you’ve gotten from the UFC, from the business. But, (it’s) tricky.”

While Jones and Rousey have been outspoken about their grievances, McGregor has also voiced frustration over his absence from the proposed White House card. Meanwhile, Tom Aspinall reportedly experienced his own fallout with Dana White after his title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 ended in a no-contest due to eye pokes.

Aspinall has since aligned with the management of Eddie Hearn, who has a strained relationship with White. Even longtime company loyalists like Colby Covington have begun to air their frustrations, with Covington criticizing the promotion for leaving him off the Freedom 250 card and claiming he has been treated like garbage.

Despite the growing unrest, O’Malley has largely sided with the UFC. Since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in 2017, he has emerged as one of the promotion’s marquee stars. He is now set to feature on the June 14 White House card, where he will face surging bantamweight contender Aiemann Zahabi.