Sean O’Malley, Demetrious Johnson Sound Alarm Over Conor Benn’s Reported $15M Zuffa Boxing Payday

As if Saudi Arabia’s growing influence over combat sports wasn’t already shaking up the landscape, Dana White made headlines days ago by revealing that Conor Benn has signed with Zuffa Boxing, and the reported terms stunned the fight world. Benn is said to have secured a massive $15 million deal, a figure that raised eyebrows given his long-standing ties with Matchroom Boxing and promoter Eddie Hearn, who played a pivotal role in elevating Benn’s career, from backing him through his positive drug test controversy to placing him on major cards that boosted his profile.

Unsurprisingly, news of such a lucrative contract has not sat well with many MMA fighters, especially considering White’s long-criticized stance on fighter pay in the UFC. Among the first to voice their frustration were Sean O’Malley and Demetrious Johnson, who openly questioned how Benn could command $15 million while many top stars such as Islam Makhachev and Alex Pereira continue to earn only a fraction of that amount.

Sean O’Malley Left Baffled by Conor Benn’s Reported Multi-Million Deal

For those unfamiliar with the situation, veteran boxing journalist Dan Rafael reported that Conor Benn’s deal with Zuffa Boxing is worth a staggering $15 million for just one fight. The figure has been difficult to comprehend for Sean O’Malley, who remains one of the biggest stars in MMA today.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel, the former bantamweight champion said, “For me, it’s so hard to believe. I’ve been told, Tim (Welch) told me, ‘Did you see that?’ It doesn’t mean it’s true. I don’t know, it could very well be true.”

The Montana native expressed his disbelief further, adding, “I can’t imagine it being true. Zuffa Boxing is like they’re paying out, I don’t even know who Conor Benn is. He’s supposed to be a pretty big name in boxing, but I’ve never heard of him.”

He then suggested the announcement could also be a strategic move by Dana White, saying, “Supposedly he’s like, a pretty big name in boxing, but I’ve never f*cking heard of him, I’ve never heard of him. I could see it being out of an ego thing (by Dana White), I guess as a business thing too you’re bringing in a legit guy.”

O’Malley also acknowledged that despite his popularity, fanfare, and strong social media presence, he is not earning anywhere close to what Benn is reportedly set to make.

He added, “If they’re really paying him $15 million, yeah, it’s crazy how much work you put in the UFC to build this name, create this character, be this star, and I’m not f*cking making $15 million a fight.”

Demetrious Johnson Questions Why UFC’s Biggest Stars Don’t Earn as Much as Conor Benn’s Reported Payday

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson echoed similar concerns, particularly given that his own relatively modest payouts during the peak of his 125-pound title reign have long been a talking point, something ‘Mighty Mouse’ has addressed publicly on multiple occasions.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, he said, “Is $15 million worth having Conor Benn? It’s the first time I’ve heard of him. From what everybody tells me, he is a very good boxer.”

Johnson went on to question whether some of the UFC’s biggest stars, many of whom are arguably more recognizable and accomplished, are earning anything close to that figure.

He added, “But is Khamzat Chimaev making $15 million? Is Ilia Topuria making $15 million? Is Merab [Dvalishvili] making $15 million? We don’t know because those numbers are always hidden, but I truly believe it’s a flex from Dana White.”

Financial disclosures that surfaced during one of the UFC’s antitrust lawsuits shed light on how fighter compensation compares to the promotion’s overall revenue.

While the exact percentages fluctuated year to year, fighters typically received between roughly 16 and 20 percent of total revenue, a figure significantly lower than in major leagues like the NFL and the NBA, where players collectively earn around 50 percent through union-negotiated collective bargaining agreements.

Last year, the UFC also agreed to pay $375 million to settle the antitrust case Le vs. Zuffa, and it remains involved in another ongoing lawsuit, Johnson vs. Zuffa, which similarly alleges that Zuffa suppressed fighter pay and maintained monopsony power within MMA.

As for Conor Benn, despite compiling a 24–1 professional record and once being viewed as one of boxing’s brightest prospects, he is perhaps best known globally for failing a drug test in 2022.

However, this past November, the Englishman earned the biggest victory of his career to date by defeating longtime rival Chris Eubank Jr, a result that rapidly elevated his profile and reignited momentum around his name.