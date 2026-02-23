Paddy Pimblett Disputes UFC 324 Result, Says Justin Gaethje Bout Should Have Been Scored a Draw

UFC 324 was the promotion’s debut on Paramount+ and featured a thrilling main event where Justin Gaethje defeated Paddy Pimblett in a five-round war to claim the interim lightweight title. However, the victory was clouded by controversy, as multiple eye pokes and a low blow against Pimblett sparked debate over the referee’s decision not to deduct a point, with two judges ultimately scoring the fight 49–46. The Liverpudlian has since argued that with stricter officiating, the bout could have ended in a draw.

Paddy Pimblett Frustrated No Point Was Deducted for Justin Gaethje’s Eye Pokes at UFC 324

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, Paddy Pimblett revisited his UFC 324 war with Justin Gaethje, openly questioning the final result. As already stated, the Englishman was poked in both eyes during the fight and argued that a point deduction should have been issued, insisting the fouls significantly affected his performance.

He said, “I don’t want to sound like a sore loser, but that changes the whole fight. I’ll be honest, he hit me afterwards because he hit me and started elbowing me, but I easily win the third round.”

The Englishman added, “So imagine if that never happens in the second…. My depth perception is off, they’re shouting at me to get the takedown, but sometimes he looks far away, sometimes he looks close.”

From Pimblett’s perspective, the scorecard that awarded him rounds 3 and 5 reflects how he believes the fight should be viewed. He maintains that with a point deduction, Gaethje would not have left with the interim 155lbs title.

“For me, I win three and five,” Pimblett explained. “If got point took off like he should’ve, lad, that’s a draw. I don’t want to sound bitter, you can’t cry over spilled milk, but I feel a bit.”

The Liverpudlian also reflected on his controversial UFC 282 bout with Jared Gordon, admitting he now better understands how Gordon felt, as many observers at the time believed the judges’ decision should have gone the other way, potentially handing Pimblett his first UFC loss.

He added, “I know how Jared Gordon felt, I’ll put it that way. I knew the scorecards weren’t going to be in our favor. That’s why I did that little, ‘I don’t know,’ to my mom and my dad because I half knew I lost. You can see my eye is bright red there. It should’ve all been 48-47.”

For the unversed, Pimblett entered the bout riding a seven-fight winning streak in the UFC, and the loss to Gaethje marked his first defeat inside the Octagon. Despite the setback, he remains optimistic about his trajectory moving forward.

Looking ahead, Pimblett revealed he sustained no significant damage, despite the visible wear and tear, and is eager to return this summer. He expressed interest in facing top lightweight contenders such as Benoit Saint Denis, the winner of Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira at UFC 326, or even Arman Tsarukyan.