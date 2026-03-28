Israel Adesanya Rules Out Appearance at UFC White House Event, Shows Zero Interest in Competing or Attending

With the Octagon set to land on the South Lawn of the White House this June in Washington, D.C., anticipation is building for the historic UFC Freedom 250 card. During the UFC 326 broadcast, Dana White officially unveiled six matchups, headlined by Ilia Topuria taking on interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje in a title unification bout. In the co-main event, Alex Pereira is set to move up to heavyweight and face Ciryl Gane for the interim 265-pound title.

While the card has generated significant buzz, given its unprecedented setting on federal grounds, not everyone is thrilled about the spectacle. Notably, Israel Adesanya appears to have distanced himself from the event. The former two-time middleweight champion had previously shown interest in competing on the card, but that stance has since changed ahead of his scheduled return at UFC Seattle.

Speaking to Complex News, Adesanya made it clear that shifting global circumstances have altered his perspective. “I was only interested because at the time, the world was different. But now, with the way things are, it’s not really something that I’m (interested in).”

Adesanya went a step further, revealing he won’t even attend the event in person, opting instead to watch it from home in New Zealand. “Yeah, I won’t even go and watch it there. I’ll watch it from the comfort of my own house in New Zealand.”

Israel Adesanya is NOT interested in fighting at or attending the UFC White House event 😬 “I was only interested because at the time, the world was different. Now, the way things are… I won’t even go watch it there.” (via @Complex)pic.twitter.com/IoS2LhGIXP — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) March 26, 2026

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While Adesanya did not elaborate on what specifically changed, several factors could be at play. Reports of a massive $60 million financial injection into the card, along with ongoing debate surrounding Conor Benn’s lucrative deal with Zuffa Boxing, contrasted against typical UFC fighter pay, have stirred conversation within the combat sports community.

Additionally, the event’s association with Donald Trump has drawn scrutiny amid declining approval ratings linked to the current U.S. conflict with Iran. Regardless of the reason, Adesanya’s absence will be notable. However, his focus remains firmly on his in-cage return, where the stakes couldn’t be higher.

Set to face surging contender Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle, Adesanya enters the bout on a three-fight skid and with just one win in his last five appearances. That lone victory came against Pereira at UFC 287. With his back against the wall, Adesanya now faces a pivotal moment in his career, one that could determine whether he still belongs among the elite at the highest level of the sport.