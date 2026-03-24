Alex Pereira Pays Tribute to Israel Adesanya Ahead of Crucial UFC Seattle Showdown

In what has been a turbulent run for Israel Adesanya, the former two-time middleweight champion is set to make his highly anticipated return against Joe Pyfer at UFC Seattle on March 28 at the Climate Pledge Arena. After dominating the 185-pound division between 2019 and 2022, the Nigerian-born star has stumbled to a 1-4 record in his last five outings, including a three-fight losing streak dating back to September 2023.

Following his iconic knockout win over Alex Pereira to reclaim the middleweight title, Adesanya suffered a shocking setback, dropping the belt to Sean Strickland at UFC 293 via decision in one of the biggest upsets in UFC history. He was then granted an immediate title opportunity against Dricus du Plessis, who had dethroned Strickland, but fell short via fourth-round submission.

The skid worsened when Adesanya was knocked out by Nassourdine Imavov in February 2025 at UFC Saudi Arabia. Now, after more than a year away from competition, ‘The Last Stylebender’ returns with hopes of reigniting his career.

Amid this challenging stretch, Adesanya has found a source of support in Pereira, who was once his fiercest rival but is now a respected ally. Ahead of UFC Seattle, the Brazilian took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message of encouragement.

In a recent post, Pereira wrote, “Saturday is fight night once again. Much respect to Israel Adesanya — we’ve shared the octagon and moments that became part of my journey. That loss taught me a lot; it pushed me to evolve not only as a fighter, but as a man. I grew, matured, and used it as fuel to reach a higher level in the sport and in life.”

The former two-division champion added, “Regardless of rivalry, I know what it means to step in there, the years of work, the pressure, the sacrifice. That’s why I wish you a great fight. Go in focused and show your best. We keep evolving. See you at the top CHAMA.”

ALSO READ: Ariel Helwani Suggests Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Targeted for UFC 330

For the unversed, Adesanya’s last victory inside the Octagon came against Pereira, when he reclaimed the 185-pound title with a stunning knockout at UFC 287. Despite their heated past, Adesanya and Pereira have since turned the page on their rivalry. The two shared a viral, cordial moment at UFC 312, where they were seen sitting cageside together.

During the prelims, Pereira even took to X to post a straight-faced photo alongside Adesanya and his coach, Plinio Cruz, a moment that symbolized mutual respect between two former adversaries.

Their rivalry spans four fights across combat sports. While Adesanya got the last laugh in MMA, Pereira had previously defeated him twice in kickboxing under the Glory of Heroes banner in 2016 and 2017, making their shared history one of the most compelling in modern combat sports.

Since settling the score in the UFC, Pereira has continued his meteoric rise, capturing the light heavyweight title and defending it multiple times. Now, ‘Poatan’ is aiming for history as he prepares to move up to heavyweight to face Ciryl Gane at UFC Freedom 250 this summer.

Meanwhile, questions continue to swirl around Adesanya’s future. Following his most recent loss to Imavov, many fans are beginning to wonder whether ‘The Last Stylebender’ has already seen his best days, or if he can once again reinvent himself and stage a comeback at UFC Seattle.