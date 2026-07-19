Every UFC Fighter to Score KO/TKO Wins in Three Different Weight Classes

There is no faster way to make a statement in the UFC than with a highlight-reel knockout. Finishes have always been the sport’s biggest currency, turning contenders into stars and champions into legends. While earning a knockout in one division is impressive, carrying fight-ending power across multiple weight classes is a far rarer accomplishment.

That is exactly what Max Holloway achieved at UFC 329. The former featherweight champion added a welterweight stoppage to his resume by defeating Conor McGregor via first-round TKO, joining one of the most exclusive clubs in UFC history. Only four fighters have recorded at least one knockout or technical knockout victory in three different UFC weight classes.

1. Conor McGregor (Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight)

Conor McGregor was the first fighter in UFC history to record knockout victories in three separate weight classes, a feat that reflected his ability to carry his trademark left hand wherever he competed.

His ascent began at featherweight, where he went 7-0, including one of the most iconic moments in MMA history. At UFC 194, McGregor knocked out the previously unbeaten Jose Aldo in just 13 seconds to capture the undisputed featherweight championship, the fastest title-fight finish in UFC history.

Even before that, the Irishman held knockout wins over the likes of Marcus Brimage, Diego Brandao, Dustin Poirier, Dennis Siver and Chad Mendes at 145lbs. McGregor then moved up to lightweight and delivered arguably the finest performance of his career at UFC 205.

He dismantled Eddie Alvarez with surgical precision before finishing him via second-round TKO to become the UFC’s first simultaneous two-division champion. He completed the historic trifecta at welterweight at UFC 246, overwhelming Donald Cerrone with shoulder strikes and punches before securing a TKO in just 40 seconds.

Across his UFC career, McGregor owns 20 professional knockout victories and remains the first man to score UFC KO/TKO wins in three different divisions.

2. Jared Cannonier (Heavyweight, Light Heavyweight, Middleweight)

Unlike every other fighter on this list, Jared Cannonier reached the milestone by moving down in weight instead of climbing up. “The Killa Gorilla” began his UFC career as a heavyweight, where he showcased his raw punching power with a second-round knockout of Cyril Asker at UFC Fight Night 86.

After trimming down to light heavyweight, Cannonier continued to demonstrate his finishing ability, earning a TKO victory over Ion Cutelaba. His biggest transformation came after dropping another 20 pounds to middleweight. Rather than sacrificing power, Cannonier arguably became an even more dangerous puncher.

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He stopped David Branch at UFC 230, finished former champion Anderson Silva via TKO, and later earned a middleweight title shot after compiling victories over Kelvin Gastelum, Derek Brunson, Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

3. Max Holloway (Featherweight, Lightweight, Welterweight)

Known for his relentless pace, elite boxing and legendary durability, Max Holloway has proven that his striking translates regardless of the weight class. At featherweight, “Blessed” established himself as one of the greatest fighters in divisional history, setting the UFC record for the most knockout victories at featherweight with nine.

His resume includes stoppage wins over Jose Aldo (twice), Anthony Pettis, Brian Ortega, Cub Swanson, and Chan Sung Jung, while also setting UFC records for significant strikes landed and total strikes landed. Holloway carried that power to lightweight at UFC 300, producing one of the greatest knockouts in MMA history.

After pointing to the center of the Octagon with seconds remaining, he flattened Justin Gaethje with a devastating right hand at 4:59 of Round 5 to capture the symbolic BMF championship, handing Gaethje one of the most memorable knockout losses of his career.

He completed the three-division milestone at UFC 329 by moving up to welterweight and defeating Conor McGregor via first-round TKO (injury stoppage) in just 69 seconds. The victory made Holloway the fourth-ever fighter to earn UFC knockout wins across three divisions, with the last entry being added earlier in the night at UFC 329.

4. Robert Whittaker (Welterweight, Middleweight, Light Heavyweight)

Robert Whittaker’s evolution from undersized welterweight to world champion is one of the UFC’s greatest career transformations, and his knockout power has followed him every step of the way.

“Bobby Knuckles” entered the UFC by winning The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes as a welterweight before recording TKO victories over Colton Smith and Clint Hester. Although he showed flashes of brilliance at 170 pounds, Whittaker truly unlocked his potential after moving to middleweight.

At 185 lbs, he became one of the division’s all-time greats, compiling victories over elite names including Yoel Romero (twice), Ronaldo Souza, Derek Brunson, Brad Tavares, Darren Till, Marvin Vettori, Paulo Costa and Ikram Aliskerov. His knockout victories over Tavares, Brunson, Jacare, and Aliskerov showcased the speed and precision that made him the undisputed UFC middleweight champion and one of Australia’s greatest MMA fighters.

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Whittaker added another milestone at UFC 329 by making a successful light heavyweight debut against No. 12-ranked Nikita Krylov. Using his trademark footwork and lightning-fast combinations, the former champion overwhelmed Krylov before securing a spectacular third-round TKO.

The finish gave Whittaker knockout victories in three UFC weight classes, placing him alongside McGregor, Cannonier and Holloway in one of the promotion’s most exclusive clubs.