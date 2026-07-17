“I Think Conor Has Already Won” – Jon Jones Commends Conor McGregor’s Faith Amid UFC 329 Setback 

Conor McGregor’s long-awaited return at UFC 329 ended in heartbreaking fashion after a devastating right knee injury just over a minute into the opening round handed Max Holloway a TKO victory. The former two-division champion desperately tried to regain his footing but was unable to put any weight on his injured leg.

With McGregor incapable of intelligently defending himself, referee Mike Beltran stepped in to wave off the contest at the 1:09 mark of Round 1. As expected, criticism quickly followed, with the likes of Islam Makhachev, Jake Paul, Carlos Prates, and Machine Gun Kelly all taking aim at the Irishman. However, one familiar voice stood firmly in his corner in the form of Jon Jones.

In the week since UFC 329, McGregor has remained remarkably upbeat despite the setback. He recently addressed fans in a video for the first time since July 11, expressing gratitude for the support he has received. The Irishman also reaffirmed his faith in God, revealed that he will undergo surgery, and insisted he intends to return to fulfill the final fight remaining on his current UFC contract. McGregor’s response to adversity has once again earned the admiration of Jones.

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Speaking in a recent interview with Ring Magazine, the former two-division UFC champion said, “Conor has been publicly leaning on Christ. I feel as if when you are trying to resist the world and walk that narrow path, I feel like one of the steps is God asking you, ‘How bad do you want it?’ When you publicly talk about your love for God, and then you turn around and get injured, it’d be really easy to go back to the bar and have this rage and this animosity – and so far, what I’m seeing from Conor is he’s still praising God.”

Jones continued by praising McGregor’s humility in the face of defeat and his willingness to lean on his faith during one of the toughest moments of his career. He added, “That shows me a lot about his character. Because that’s what God’s gonna do, man. He’s going to strip you, he’s going to humiliate you. He can do so many different things just to see if you mean it when you say you love him. I’ve lost my family members, I’ve embarrassed myself, and every time something goes wrong, I always give grace back to God.”

‘Bones’ also said he believes McGregor’s ability to remain steadfast despite widespread criticism speaks volumes about his character. “So, that’s one of the ways I look at Conor’s story. It’s just like, man, can you hold true when the whole world is laughing at you? So far, he is holding true. So, that means a lot to see.”

Regardless of what lies ahead in McGregor’s career, Jones hopes the former two-division champion continues using his platform to inspire others through his journey.

He concluded with, “I think Conor has already won. He has an opportunity to change so many lives in so many different ways. I think he’s a really great example of just how humans can be so imperfect and so unique and special at the same time. I just hope he doesn’t give up. I hope that he continues to let his light shine and just draws closer to God.”

Jon Jones salutes Conor McGregor for how he’s handled his injury and loss “It’d be really easy to go back to the bar and have this rage and animosity. So far he’s still praising God… I just hope he doesn’t give up.” (via @ringmagazine) pic.twitter.com/pTa8lM2Bqq — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) July 17, 2026

Now 38 years old, McGregor has not won a fight since his 40-second knockout of Donald Cerrone in January 2020. He has since suffered three consecutive defeats, leaving the Octagon with serious injuries in each of his last two appearances. The former two-division champion is currently awaiting the results of medical tests to determine the full extent of his latest knee injury and outline the road to recovery.

Whether McGregor can complete another comeback remains one of the biggest questions facing the UFC. While his determination to return has never wavered, his age, lengthy inactivity, and recurring injuries make the road back to the Octagon more challenging than ever.