The 3 Most Anticipated UFC Fights of August 2026

Every UFC event brings something specific. A title on the line, a streak being chased, a fighter stepping into the biggest moment of their career, or two contrasting styles colliding in a way that makes the outcome genuinely hard to predict. What draws millions of viewers to the sport is that no two events are the same: a fight can end in 30 seconds via knockout, or it can go five full rounds and still leave the outcome in question until the judges’ scorecards are read. Submissions, clean knockouts, grinding decisions. It is safe to say that UFC events deliver it all.

UFC 330 looks set to be one of the standout cards of the year. Scheduled for August 15, 2026, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, the event is headlined by Islam Makhachev defending his UFC welterweight gold against Ireland’s Ian Machado Garry.

The stakes are significant on multiple levels. Makhachev is chasing a record as he looks to overtake Anderson Silva’s 16-fight winning streak record, which many thought would never be broken. At the same time, Ian Garry enters his first UFC title fight full of confidence despite recent criticism of his bold predictions for the matchup. Moreover, he also becomes the first Irish fighter to challenge for a UFC belt since Conor McGregor did back at UFC 189.

This is also shaping up to be one of the biggest wagering events of the calendar year. Sports betting in New York has expanded since legalization, and major UFC cards consistently generate significant activity across all licensed platforms. Sportsbooks have responded with promotions aimed at new users, with the FanDuel promo New York being among the most prominent currently on offer.

In the main event, Makhachev enters as a heavy favorite at -360, while Garry is priced at +280. With that context in place, here is a detailed look at the three fights on this card that matter most.

The Complete UFC 330 Fight Card

UFC 330 marks the promotion’s return to Philadelphia for the first time since 2019. The full card, broadcast on Paramount+, is as follows:

Bout Fighter vs. Fighter Division Status Main Event I. Makhachev (c) vs. I. M. Garry Welterweight Title Fight Co-Main M. Dern (c) vs. G. Robertson Women’s Strawweight Title Fight Main Card N. Magny vs. R. Brahimaj Welterweight Non-title Main Card J. Turner vs. K. Fernandes Lightweight Non-title Main Card G. Neal vs. C. Njokuani Welterweight Non-title Prelim M. Abdul-Malik vs. D. Stoltzfus Middleweight Non-title Prelim J. Wells vs. M. Orolbai Welterweight Non-title Prelim V. Luque vs. T. Gore Middleweight Non-title Prelim E. Barboza vs. E. Ribovics Lightweight Non-title Prelim E. Blanchfield vs. J. Jasudavicius Women’s Flyweight Non-title

1. Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry

There is no shortage of reasons this fight is the most anticipated main event of August. Islam Makhachev enters UFC 330 as one of the most dominant active fighters in the sport, a two-division champion who has maintained a level of consistency that very few fighters in any weight class have sustained over an extended period.

His record stands at 28-1 in professional MMA. The one professional loss on that record was a quick knockout against Adriano Martins in 2015 at UFC 192, and has been followed by a winning run that is now approaching historic territory.

Ian Machado Garry’s path to this fight has not been straightforward. The 28-year-old Irishman holds a 17-1 MMA record, having joined the UFC in 2021 after winning the welterweight belt in the UK-based promotion Cage Warriors. His most recent performance was a win over former 170lbs champion Belal Muhammad in November.

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Garry is also the first Irish fighter to compete for a UFC title since Conor McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov (who is Makhachev’s coach and longtime mentor) in October 2018 at UFC 229. That connection between the two eras gives this fight an additional layer of narrative weight.

Georges St-Pierre, widely regarded as the greatest welterweight in UFC history, gave his view on how the fight is likely to unfold. GSP said, “Ian Garry is definitely a tough opponent, a very good striker. But Islam, once again, his goal is going to be to bring the fight to the ground. I think if he’s able to do that, he’s going to have an edge.”

St-Pierre also raised the possibility of Makhachev eventually pursuing a third championship at middleweight if he continues on his current trajectory, which would put him in company that no fighter has yet joined.

Fighter Comparison: Makhachev vs. Machado Garry

Category Islam Makhachev Ian Machado Garry Professional Record 28-1 17-1 Country Russia Ireland Height 5’10” 6’3″ Reach 70.5 inches 74.5 inches Leg Reach 40.5 inches 42 inches Betting Odds -360 (favorite) +280 (underdog)

2. Mackenzie Dern vs. Gillian Robertson

The co-main event at UFC 330 is another title fight, featuring two fighters who enter Philadelphia in strong form. Mackenzie Dern, the 33-year-old American-Brazilian strawweight champion, makes the first defense of her belt against Canada’s Gillian Robertson.

Dern claimed the strawweight title in October last year with a victory over Virna Jandiroba at UFC 321, a win that came on the back of two previous victories and cemented her position at the top of a competitive division. Her Brazilian jiu-jitsu background is exceptional as she comes from a family with deep roots in the sport, and her ability to work for and secure submissions from multiple positions has been the defining characteristic of her UFC career.

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On the mat, she is as dangerous as anyone at strawweight. On the other hand, Robertson has built her case for this title shot through consistent finishing performances during her current winning streak. She is a well-rounded fighter who has demonstrated the ability to compete effectively both standing and on the ground, and she enters this fight with the kind of momentum that is difficult to dismiss.

At 5’5″ and with a reach that matches Dern’s at 63 inches, the physical attributes between these two fighters are closely matched, which means technical execution and fight-night sharpness will determine the outcome.

Fighter Comparison: Dern vs. Robertson

Category Mackenzie Dern Gillian Robertson Professional Record 16-5 17-8 Country USA / Brazil Canada Height 5’4″ 5’5″ Reach 63 inches 63 inches Leg Reach 37.5 inches 35.5 inches Betting Odds -205 (favorite) +170 (underdog)

Robertson’s longer active winning streak is worth noting. Five consecutive wins represent real momentum, and against a champion making her first title defense, that form could prove to be a significant factor. Dern is the more decorated grappler and enters as the favorite, but Robertson’s record shows she can compete at this level and has the experience to handle high-pressure situations.

3. Neil Magny vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

The third fight worth highlighting on the UFC 330 card is a welterweight bout featuring two fighters returning from defeats. Magny has one of the most extensive active records in the welterweight division. At 31-15, he has been competing at the top level of MMA for well over a decade and has faced a wide range of opponents across that career.

His physical profile is one of the most distinctive in the division; standing at 6’3″ with an 80-inch reach, he has the longest wingspan of any fighter on this card and uses that length effectively to control distance and make life difficult for opponents who want to close the gap and work on the inside.

Brahimaj has a 13-6 record and represents a more aggressive, forward-pressing approach. The 8-inch reach disadvantage he carries into this fight is significant on paper, but his record shows he is capable of finishing contests, and fighters who are comfortable working at close range can sometimes neutralize a longer opponent’s physical advantages once inside. Both men need a win, which tends to reduce the likelihood of a cautious, point-fighting approach.

Fighter Comparison: Magny vs. Brahimaj

Category Neil Magny Ramiz Brahimaj Professional Record 31-15 13-6 Country United States United States Height 6’3″ 5’10” Reach 80 inches 72 inches Leg Reach 45 inches 39 inches Betting Odds – –

What Is at Stake at UFC 330 in Philadelphia?

The collective stakes across these three fights are unusually high for a single UFC event, even by the standards of a numbered card. In the main event, Makhachev is one win away from owning the record for the most consecutive victories in UFC history at 17, an achievement that would meaningfully strengthen a legacy argument that is already among the strongest in the sport.

For Garry, the prize is equally clear: a UFC title, Irish fighting history, and the chance to define his career with a single performance on a major stage. Dern’s co-main event carries its own weight. A first title defense is a significant moment for any champion as it provides the first real test of whether the reign is built on a durable foundation or whether the belt will change hands quickly.

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Robertson’s form going into this fight means Dern cannot approach it as a routine defense. Five consecutive wins from the challenger is a performance record that commands respect. The welterweight division as a whole is one of the most competitive in the UFC right now, and Magny vs. Brahimaj sits within that broader context. Both fighters need a decisive result to protect their positioning in a division where the margin between contention and irrelevance can shift quickly.

Why August 15 Is Worth Your Attention?

Philadelphia’s return to the UFC’s major event calendar after years away adds to this card’s appeal. The Xfinity Mobile Arena is a substantial venue, capable of generating the kind of atmosphere that elevates big fights, and the audience expected for a numbered event with two title bouts will reflect that. For fans in the Northeast who follow the sport closely, this is one of the more geographically accessible major events of the year. With Paramount+ carrying the full event, access is straightforward for a wide audience.

From the record-chasing main event down through the co-main championship fight and the welterweight action in between, UFC 330 gives fans every reason to watch the full card closely. The three fights covered here all carry genuine stakes, and any one of them has the potential to deliver the kind of performance that defines a fighter’s career. August 15 in Philadelphia is a date worth clearing your schedule for.

UFC 330 is One of the Most Complete Fight Cards in 2026

UFC 330 represents one of the more complete fight cards of the 2026 calendar year. Makhachev vs. Machado Garry is the headline: a record attempt, a title defense, and the return of Irish fighting to the UFC championship stage create stakes that stand apart from most numbered events.

Dern vs. Robertson offers a second title fight in which momentum and grappling credentials are finely balanced. And Magny vs. Brahimaj offers a welterweight contest where both fighters have clear and pressing reasons to perform at their best. All three fights are worth watching closely, and each is capable of surprising those who have already made up their minds about the outcome.