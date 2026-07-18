Dana White Pumps the Brakes on Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 3 Following UFC 329 

A week has passed since Conor McGregor’s ill-fated return at UFC 329, but questions surrounding his future continue to dominate the conversation. The former two-division champion suffered a devastating right knee injury just 69 seconds into his rematch against Max Holloway, handing the Hawaiian a TKO victory after McGregor was unable to continue.

The injury is believed to involve either a torn meniscus or ACL, although the UFC has yet to confirm the exact diagnosis. Despite the heartbreaking setback, McGregor has remained upbeat in the days following the event. He has already dismissed speculation that he entered the fight carrying a pre-existing injury and confirmed that he will undergo surgery before beginning his rehabilitation.

More importantly, the Irishman insists he still intends to fulfill the final fight on his current UFC contract. During a fan Q&A on social media on Friday, McGregor made it clear there is only one opponent he wants when he eventually returns. “It has to be Holloway,” McGregor wrote.

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The trilogy certainly has plenty of intrigue. McGregor defeated Holloway by unanimous decision in their first meeting back in 2013, while Holloway evened the score at UFC 329 after McGregor’s injury brought the contest to an abrupt end. Given the unsatisfying finish, it’s understandable why the Irishman wants another opportunity to settle the rivalry.

Whether the UFC shares that vision, however, remains far less certain. If McGregor did suffer a complete ACL tear, his recovery could keep him sidelined for anywhere between nine and 12 months. That timeline would likely stretch into the second half of 2027, making it difficult for Holloway, who is still chasing championship gold at 34 years old, to simply wait for the trilogy.

Dana White echoed those concerns during an interview with Spinnin Backfist, making it clear that a third fight between McGregor and Holloway isn’t currently on his radar.

Speaking with Spinnin Backfist, White said, “Not even thinking about it. Conor still has to have knee surgery and go through everything he’s going to have to go through. I understand he’s very unhappy with the way shit played out, but you’re a human being, you’re older, you haven’t fought in five years, and Father Time is undefeated.”

He added, “So who the fuck knows what’s going to happen with Max over the next year and what’s going to happen with Conor over the next year?”

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Before UFC 329, the promotion had reportedly been targeting April 2027 for McGregor’s next appearance. That timetable is now very much in doubt following the injury, and White insists the UFC won’t begin discussing the former champion’s future until he has fully recovered.

White concluded with, “I don’t even think about that type of stuff until it becomes a reality. When Conor reaches out and says ‘I finished all my physical therapy, I’m in a good place, they told me I can train full time now,’ we’ll start thinking about what’s next. I don’t know. I’m not even thinking about any of that stuff. It’s so long and so far away, it doesn’t matter.”

Holloway made no secret of his interest in completing the trilogy, even calling for another fight while still inside the Octagon after UFC 329. Still, with his championship ambitions firmly intact, it seems unlikely that he will remain inactive while waiting for McGregor’s lengthy recovery.