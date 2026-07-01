Terence Crawford Vows to Put Conor McGregor “To Sleep” If $200M Fight Ever Happens

Terence Crawford is completely done hearing about that supposed $200 million mega-fight.

The retired boxing champion just fired back at Conor McGregor’s version of the story, calling it an absolute lie and making it clear he isn’t interested in the matchup anyway.

Terence Crawford Says Conor McGregor is Making Up Numbers

Their back-and-forth traces to a two-fight crossover deal — MMA first, boxing second — that both men say was briefly discussed with Saudi boxing power broker Turki Alalshikh. McGregor revived the rumor in an episode of “The Ariel Helwani Show,” claiming the deal collapsed because Crawford refused to take kicks in the octagon.

Crawford didn’t let the claim sit unanswered. Appearing on the same show, he clarified that a $200 million offer never actually existed, saying McGregor is just making up random numbers to sound good.

Speaking on a video conference, Crawford admitted that if a real $200 million contract had been on the table, he gladly would have signed it, adding that he remains completely confident he could put McGregor to sleep with a single clean punch.

“It’s cap,” Crawford said. “He’s making up numbers. I would’ve did it. Now, I don’t need to.”

Terence Crawford says he would’ve accepted the reported $200 million, two-fight deal with Conor McGregor—if it had actually been offered: “It was cap. There was never a $200 million offer… Back then, it would have been a good deal. Right now, where I’m sitting, I don’t need to… https://t.co/m2dADffwlT pic.twitter.com/9Rb24eRbai — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 1, 2026

He didn’t stop at the money. Crawford took a direct shot at McGregor’s grappling résumé, the same skill set McGregor pointed to as the reason a crossover made sense.

“Conor’s not the best wrestler,” Crawford said. “I know it only takes one shot and I’d put him to sleep.”

This is the exact opposite of McGregor’s story, where he claimed Crawford bitched out on the phone by saying, “I don’t want to be kicked by you, no way.” Instead of being scared of the cage, he is making it clear that he just doesn’t care about a fight he doesn’t even need.

The Skill Gap Nobody Can Actually Settle

Crawford’s confidence makes sense on paper. He retired last December with a perfect 42-0 record after beating Canelo Alvarez, and his one-punch power carried him through three weight classes. A single clean shot from Crawford can end a fight instantly.

But MMA rules completely change the equation. Even at 37 years old and five years removed from his last UFC appearance, McGregor still has the wrestling, kicks, and ground game that boxing rules don’t allow. Crawford has never faced a live opponent throwing leg kicks or shooting for a takedown, which is the exact advantage McGregor is banking on.

The $200 million figure is still the biggest question mark. No one outside of Turki Alalshikh’s camp has confirmed the actual numbers, and neither fighter has shown a signed contract. Dana White shot down the idea back in 2024, and McGregor still has his own business to finish in the UFC anyway, starting with his fight against Max Holloway on July 11.

Since Crawford is retired, a real negotiation is highly unlikely. But as long as both guys keep trading jabs online, the matchup will stay in the headlines — even if it never gets close to a contract.