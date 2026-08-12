Mayweather Promotions: New Sheriff in Town in Nashville

What to Know

Mayweather Promotions announced a new partnership Wednesday with Nashville-based Country Box.

The partnership will work together on the monthly Tuesday night club series of events in Nashville.

The first event takes place on Tuesday, September 1, at Plaza Mariachi in Nashville.

Who knew Floyd Mayweather had a little bit of country in him?

Boxing legend Mayweather’s Mayweather Promotions announced a partnership on Wednesday with Nashville-based promoter Country Box, led by longtime boxing and music manager Jimmy Adams, to feature their stable of rising prospects and stars on Country Box’s highly-acclaimed monthly Tuesday night fights series that debuted in 2023.

First Event on September 1

The partnership begins on Tuesday, September 1 at Plaza Mariachi in Nashville.

The September 1 card will feature Kamari “KB3” Burnside of Las Vegas (6-0, 3 KOs) looking to keep his undefeated record intact since turning pro in 2023. A former college basketball standout who was the Las Vegas High School Defensive Player of the Year, the 26-year-old began boxing when he was 18. He made up for lost time quickly as a frequent sparring partner for Floyd Mayweather.

The second co-promotion will take place October 6, and include young prospects Abdullah Kedar and Dorian Khan Jr. in separate bouts.

“Partnering with Jimmy Adams and Country Box is a great opportunity for Mayweather Promotions to continue building future stars in this sport and giving fight fans great action,” said Mayweather in a written statement.

“Country Box has shown that they know how to deliver memorable events, and combined with our ability to develop world champions and superstars, the sky is the limit for what we can do together. I can’t wait to get it started with these first two shows featuring some of our most talented young fighters, Kamari Burnside, Abdullah Kedar and Dorian Khan Jr.”

Country Box Series Combines Music and Fisticuffs

Adams’ Country Box series launched in 2023, combining live country music with professional boxing to create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere and a memorable club boxing series with devoted fans.

A former professional wrestler turned celebrity bodyguard, Adams learned the boxing business from Don King and would go on to manage or work with seven world champions, including Oliver McCall, Riddick Bowe and Earnie Shavers, to name just a few.

His latest venture with Country Box is one of America’s fastest-growing boxing series, putting on 43 shows since its inception. It outgrew its original venue and now takes place at The Plaza Mariachi in Nashville, with plans to take the show on the road for upcoming fight nights.

Hall of Famer Al Bernstein and NFL All-Pro Albert Haynesworth are partnered on the announcing team. Bernstein, who is an accomplished vocalist in his off time in Las Vegas, appreciates the combination.

“With 45 years of experience in boxing, working under the mentorship of the greatest promoter of all time, Don King, I am humbly honored and overcome with joy to be partnering with the best of all time, Floyd Mayweather,” said Adams.

“This venture, which I started with my family by my side in 2023, is going to rise faster and with just a little more prestige than I could have ever imagined by joining forces with Floyd. As we walk through this next chapter together, I am thrilled to see what will come next.

“Nashville, sit tight and join us in supporting our future world champions and artists in action, LIVE, the first Tuesday of every month.”