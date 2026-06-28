Conor McGregor Declares “I Am Terminator” with Titanium Rod and His Solid Look Two Weeks Before UFC 329 Proves It

Five years is a long time. Since Conor McGregor’s July 2021 TKO loss to Dustin Poirier, where he broke his left tibia and fibula and required a titanium rod surgery, other fighters have built and ended entire careers. And the doubts followed every single day of that absence.

Now, two weeks out from his return against Max Holloway at UFC 329, a new video is making the rounds online. In the clip, a muscular McGregor can be seen walking on the sand in striped shorts, looking thicker and more physical than fans have seen him in years. It completely supports his “Terminator” mindset.

Conor McGregor’s “Terminator” Declaration and What It Means for His UFC 329 Return

His solid look on that beach did not appear by accident. Speaking to CBS’s Nate Burleson in a sit-down interview this week, McGregor addressed the metal now permanently lodged in his body, claiming, “There is a titanium rod down the knee into the ankle and it’s solid. I’m Terminator now, that is my mindset.”

McGregor reframed the entire injury narrative, turning what looked like a career-ending moment into part of his origin story.

“I always say an injury is a process of — not just a process of recovery, it’s a process of discovery,” he told Burleson. “You uncover a lot about yourself. You uncover a lot about your frame, your body, your movements, your mechanics, what you must do to maintain. So in actuality, everything happens for a reason. This allowed me to carry on with my career and it will bring longevity to my career.”

And alongside making a bold Mystic Mac prediction, he also admitted that he lost his passion for MMA at the peak of his fame and made mistakes during his five years away. However, he has found his purpose again and his actual performance on July 11 will show if that focus is real or not.

The Physical Reality of Conor McGregor: Power Upside vs. Conditioning Risk at 170

The video split fight fans right down the middle. On one hand, McGregor looks like he’s taking this comeback seriously. He’s built up a lot of extra muscle, which makes sense since he’s moving to 170 pounds. That extra bulk should give his signature left hand even more power.

Conor McGregor’s current shape, two weeks out from the Max Holloway fight 👀 pic.twitter.com/objFw3bgRA — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) June 27, 2026



On the other hand, a lot of people aren’t convinced. One viral comment joked that he looked like he was “training for an all you can eat buffet.” The real worry isn’t how big he looks, but whether he can carry that extra weight for five rounds against a guy who never stops throwing punches.

That guy is Holloway, and his stamina is ridiculous. Holloway holds the UFC records for both significant strikes (3,681) and total strikes (3,980). Nobody else in the sport is even close to those numbers. He actually gets faster and busier as the fight goes on, which makes the fourth and fifth rounds incredibly dangerous.

McGregor made it clear to Burleson that he isn’t planning on dropping back down, saying he wants a belt in a third division: “I’m a 170-pound fighter now. I’ve already held the 155-pound unified UFC world title. I’m open for business.”

Since he is the best at talking, his “Terminator” trash talk is highly entertaining. But seeing if a rebuilt McGregor can actually survive the highest-volume striker in UFC history is what makes UFC 329 so fascinating.