Conor McGregor Drops Brutal Mystic Mac Prediction vs. Max Holloway

Conor McGregor returns to the Octagon at UFC 329 after a five-year absence following a broken leg. Despite his extended hiatus collecting lawsuits and controversies, the former champion shows no humility ahead of his July 11 rematch against Max Holloway. Instead, he has already revived the persona that once made him the most feared trash-talker in combat sports: Mystic Mac.

The rematch is already one of the most anticipated fights of International Fight Week. McGregor originally defeated “Blessed” across three rounds back in 2013. This time, they are moving all the way up to welterweight. While Holloway has technically tested the waters at 170 before, McGregor clearly thinks the extra weight gives him a massive advantage.

Conor McGregor’s Mystic Mac Prediction for UFC 329 Rematch

Conor McGregor built his entire career on calling his shots and actually delivering. From his early Dublin main event against Diego Brandao to his legendary 13-second knockout of Jose Aldo, the prediction game was always central to his rise. Now, he’s pulling that exact playbook out of storage.

Sitting down with CBS Sports on Paramount+ ahead of UFC 329, McGregor didn’t hesitate when asked how the rematch would play out. “It’s gonna be an absolute demolition,” he said. “I know with the damage he has taken, I know I will just have to touch him. After that, it will be clinical.”

McGregor is also using the 170-pound weight limit as a mental asset. While Holloway has fought at welterweight before, the Irishman holds a distinct size advantage and referred to his proven track record in the division, including wins over Nate Diaz and Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Oddsmakers Fade Conor McGregor as Paddy Pimblett Backs the Upset

Since McGregor shattered his leg in 2021, the career trajectories of these two former featherweights became diverged. Holloway remained active, going 5-3 and capturing the BMF title with a legendary knockout of Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

So, betting markets favor Holloway (-255) over underdog McGregor (+215), with odds highlighting his five-year layoff against Holloway’s active 27-9 record and high-volume style.

Still, not everyone is buying the chalk. Paddy Pimblett told TNT Sports he is leaning toward McGregor pulling off the upset, citing the 170-pound weight class as a factor that could swing things in McGregor’s direction, saying: “I see Conor knocking him out.”

However, Holloway previously demonstrated success at this weight by knocking out Justin Gaethje at UFC 300. McGregor maintains that his long absence acts as an advantage by allowing him to enter the fight fresh and rested rather than worn down by continuous competition.