Conor McGregor Drops Nuclear Take on Max Holloway’s Improvements Ahead of UFC 329 Clash

Conor McGregor still thinks Max Holloway is the same fighter he beat 13 years ago.

With their rematch set for UFC 329 on July 11 in Las Vegas, McGregor is using their 2013 bout as his blueprint. He claims Holloway has not evolved, despite sitting with a Hall of Fame resume. “The Notorious” expects an even easier win this time.

Conor McGregor Dismisses Max Holloway’s Skill Growth

McGregor, who was accused of dodging Charles Oliveira’s submission threat, hasn’t stepped in the Octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier in 2021, yet he’s arriving at UFC 329 with the confidence of a man who never left. To him, Holloway’s constant activity just proves that his style has stayed exactly the same.

The 37-year-old minced no words in his recent Paramount+ interview. “I sonned Max when I fought him last,” McGregor stated. “I plan on doing the same again in most devastating fashion.”

He did acknowledge Holloway’s durability and technical ability but immediately relegated him to inferior status. “Max is a durable fighter with great skill,” he added. “Not on my level, however. I’m a level above, in fact, multiple levels above – skill-wise, mental-wise, physical-wise.”

Conor McGregor says he “SONNED” Max Holloway in their first fight and expects the same outcome again 🥶 “I don’t see vast improvements. In fact, the improvements he made were after the fight he had with me, where he adopted some of my moves. Then he went on to win a world title.… pic.twitter.com/AJmI1zaLUJ — FREAK.MMA (@FREAKMMA1) June 25, 2026



McGregor used Holloway’s own records as evidence to criticize him. Holloway has spent over eight and a half hours fighting inside the UFC octagon, which is more than anyone else in history. To McGregor, that stat is a bad sign. He called Holloway a ‘busybody’ and argued that spending that much time in the cage simply proves he cannot finish his opponents.

And, this is not the first time McGregor has claimed he would dominate Holloway. Last month, he led to a heavy debate in the MMA community when he posted on X, “I’m gonna son you, child. Again.” It was a direct response to a video Holloway shared to build hype for their rematch 13 years after their first face-off.

Conor McGregor Weaponizes Five-Year Layoff Against Max Holloway’s Activity

Because he has been out of action for the last five years, most of the MMA community has serious doubts about how he will perform against Holloway. It is also hard to ignore his age, since he is now 37. But McGregor claims his time away is a major advantage.

While Holloway went 5-3 during that time, McGregor believes the break helped his body recover. He told CBS Sports on Paramount+ that he feels much fresher than his opponents.

Weight is another big factor. This fight takes place at welterweight (170 lbs). McGregor has fought here multiple times, including his quick knockout of Donald Cerrone. Holloway, on the other hand, is making his official welterweight division debut and will have to adjust to the extra size.

Holloway was busy improving his resume throughout the last five years, while McGregor was out of the octagon making videos about his ‘titanium shin bone.’ Still, the Irishman completely ignores Holloway’s recent wins, including the BMF title.

MMA’s best entertainer thinks his own time away is what matters most. We will finally see who is right when they step into the cage on July 11.